Spain lost 3-0 to India and the future was complicated

The selection, at present, is out of four places that allow you to go to the quarterfinals

The The Spanish men’s hockey team lost 3-0 to India In Tokyo 2020 Olympics It leaves him right now with four places in Group A allowing for the quarterfinals. Fred Soy’s team is not sure if it will rain in the south field of Oi Hockey Stadium. In the first two rooms India took the lead in the 14th minute after missing four penalty corners By a field shot by Simranjeet. Shortly before the expiration of the first term, Rubinder Singh increased the difference From the place of the fine.

No goals in the third quarter. Spain scored more goals than India (8 against 12 shots), but their performance was lower even in penalty corners. He missed the seven matches he threw throughout the game, while his opponent took advantage of his only chance.

The Third Indian goal, Rubinder Singh’s work in another penalty corner was a final point for the Spanish team, as a result Join Argentina In the debut, it ranked fifth in the group, with Australia dominating with 6, followed by Argentina (4), New Zealand (3) and India (3).

The first four people in each group qualify QuarterbackWill be played for the first two days of August.