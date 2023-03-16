March 17, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

SpaceX’s Starlink hardware has been found at illegal mining sites in the Amazon

Louie Daves March 17, 2023 2 min read

Sao Paulo (CNN) Five Starlink internet devices found in illegal mining sites in the Amazon The Brazilian Environment Agency said during raids by Brazil’s environmental police on Tuesday.

Starlink is a small, easy-to-use satellite dish made by Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX. Starlink says its equipment can provide “high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in remote and rural locations around the world.”

According to the Environment Agency, the equipment itself is not illegal, but it can be used for illegal activities. Communications can be difficult in the Amazon, and small satellite dishes aid communications between illegal miners.

In this photo provided by Brazil’s Environment Agency, federal agents destroy an illegal mining barge within Yanomami Indigenous Territory, Roraima State, Brazil, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
An illegal mining camp filmed on February 24, 2023 in Yanomami District, Roraima State, Brazil.

“The aim of the raids in this area of ​​origin is to disrupt supply lines for illegal mining so that it cannot be support and force the intruders to retreat,” the agency said in a statement.

The Yanomami region, which straddles the Brazilian states of Roraima and Amazonas, is supposed to be a protected reserve where mining is illegal. But miners have flooded the area over the past several years as gold prices boom, stripping the natural environment, bringing disease, and in some cases driving out essential health workers.

And a report by the non-governmental Brazilian Social Institute (ISA), based on satellite imagery, found that mines on Yanomami land had increased from four in 2015 to 1,556 by the end of 2021.

See also  Two people were killed in a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the coast off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

CNN has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Previous reporting by CNN’s Tara John and Rodrigo Pedroso.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New Zealand bans TikTok on devices linked to Parliament, citing security concerns

March 17, 2023 Louie Daves
3 min read

Survivors of trauma after Hurricane Freddy passes 300 dead in Malawi, Mozambique

March 16, 2023 Louie Daves
2 min read

The Russo-Ukrainian War: List of Major Events, Today 386 | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

March 16, 2023 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Drew Barrymore Responds to Hugh Grant Calling Her Singing ‘Terrible’ – The Hollywood Reporter

March 17, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 SES 18 & SES 19

March 17, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Houston’s Marcus Sasser fell in half. situation in question

March 17, 2023 Teri Riley
2 min read

New Persona 5 Spin-Off Announced, P5 Cast Coming

March 17, 2023 Jack Kimmons