April 30, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

SpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after 'amazing' space station flight

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

Iris Pearce April 30, 2022 2 min read

Newly arrived Crew-4 astronauts at the International Space Station are ready to begin a six-month stay in space after this week’s smooth SpaceX flight.

Astronaut and NASA astronaut Robert Haines said that the flight into space in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, his first mission and spacecraft freedom, the “eye-watering” experience was evident even after a career in flying fighter planes. the mission Launched into space early Wednesday (April 27) and docked less than 16 hours later.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

SpaceX is counting down its launch with 53 other Starlink satellites – Spaceflight Now

April 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope is perfectly aligned and ready to observe the universe

April 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Alignment Complete – Capturing Clear, Focused Images

April 29, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

April 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Green Bay Packers finally add WR to Aaron Rodgers offensive, Christian Watson’s draft pick with 34th overall pick

April 30, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Snapchat’s second hardware product is $230 per drone

April 30, 2022 Jack Kimmons
8 min read

Russia strikes Kyiv. Zelenskyy was almost arrested

April 30, 2022 Louie Daves