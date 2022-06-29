SpaceX Mounts Starship Booster on the Texas Launch Tower

SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster stage now stands (very) high on the company’s launch pad at s South Texas where a series of final exams and examinations await. The company is keen to launch its fully-stacked Starship missile for a flight test as early as July, but a number of regulatory hurdles remain in its path.

The prototype was known as Booster 7 Transfer to the Starbase launch site last week on its third and possibly final flight. In an operation that lasted from June 23 to 24, B7 was lifted to the orbital launch base by a pair of mechanical arms known as “choppers,” as the NASASpaceflight. shots reveal. The Booster 7 is the first ready-to-fly stage in the Starship system.

Booster 7 lifted on the orbital launch pad | SpaceX Starbase

The boost stage, with 33 Raptor engines, is being prepared for testing at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas ahead of its first trial. orbital test flight, when a spacecraft’s second stage, or orbital stage, is stacked at the top and launched into space. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed this recently The Starship will be ready for its test flight next monthHowever, the company is not yet clear about some of the notable regulatory requirements related to the expansion of its Boca Chica location.

The Starship consists of a first stage Super Heavy and a second stage of the Starship, the latter of which has already undergone a series of flight tests (but not into space). Both stages are designed to perform vertical landings for the purpose of reuse. to me The first orbital spacecraft test flight, however, both phases will result in ocean spraying operations, with the booster performing a partial return and scattering into the Gulf of Mexico and the booster performing the spraying off the northwest coast of Kauai Island, Hawaii. Eventually, the upper stage will descend on its own (that has been done before), while the booster will return to the launch location and execute a file assisted landing on the pillow Weapons in the launch tower will join the descending booster stage. Well, in theory.

Starship Booster prototype. picture : SpaceX

This particular prototype, the Booster 7, first headed to the launch pad in March and successfully completed two cold tests, but then suffered severe damage during a structural stress test, according to to Teslarati. The booster was taken to the factory for repair before it was rolled onto the pad a second time in May, to complete a third cooling test. After that, the Super Heavy booster spent about six weeks in the factory before its last date with the launch pad.

It is not yet clear what types of tests Booster 7 will undergo on the launch pad or whether SpaceX plans to conduct a full rehearsal, which includes loading the rocket with fuel and performing a mock countdown to takeoff. At the moment, the prototype of the rocket is sitting on top of the launch pad, supported by two giant arms attached to the launch tower, awaiting its fate.

When they are stacked on top of each other, These components create the longest rocket in the worldIt is 394 feet (120 meters) tall. The rocket is designed to carry dozens of passengers and cargo to the moon and other destinations in the solar system such as Mars.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently SpaceX surveys to expand its position, enabling the company to get even closer to the orbital launch of the Starship. But the FAA gave SpaceX a list of about 75 Environmental Mitigation Measures That it must complete, in addition to removing the safety barriers, before it is given full permission to launch the giant missile. Aside from the FAA, SpaceX is also facing a backlash from the Army Corps of Engineers, who The company’s request to expand the site was rejected.

more: Florida SpaceX rocket launch tower takes shape.