May 23, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

Iris Pearce May 23, 2022 2 min read

When SpaceX launched a new Starlink fleet into orbit last week, the rocket wasn’t the only star.

Like SpaceX Ground tracking cameras set up early in the morning Falcon 9 . rocket Launched from Florida on May 18, its operators captured a stunning view of the nearly full moon. Minutes later, a Falcon 9 53 Starlink satellites launched into space From Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

“What you’re seeing on your screen is this amazing live shot of a beincg object captured by one of our tracking cameras in the Cape,” Jesse Anderson, Production Director of SpaceX, said during a live broadcast. “Now, these are the same cameras we use to track the Falcon 9 during launch, and today we get an additional view of the moon, which looks great on your screen.” Anderson said the scene was captured with the help of a SpaceX launch engineer named John.

Related: Starlink megaconstellation from SpaceX is launched in pictures

A SpaceX rocket launch tracking camera captured this stunning view of the moon before the company’s launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites from Pad 39A from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 18, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

The meteor explosion of the new Tau Hercules is possible on May 30

May 23, 2022 Iris Pearce
8 min read

Hubble data shows that ‘something strange’ is happening

May 22, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Hubble telescope data indicates a “strange thing” is happening in the universe

May 22, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

May 23, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Steve Curry of the Warriors flies over the waiter tray heading into the end of the first half against the Mavericks

May 23, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Metaverse BUD app raises another $37 million, plans to launch NFTs – TechCrunch

May 23, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

Russia and Ukraine news live: Kyiv rules out ceding Moscow | war news between russia and ukraine

May 23, 2022 Louie Daves