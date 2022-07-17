July 17, 2022

SpaceX launched and landed a record-breaking Falcon 9 rocket

Iris Pearce July 17, 2022 2 min read

SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the thirteenth time on Sunday morning (July 17), and managed to land as well.

a Falcon 9 Carry 53 from SpaceX starlink The Internet satellites took off at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT) Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

