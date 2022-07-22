SpaceX breaks record as it sends 46 Starlinks into space on Friday

Modernization: This article has been updated to reflect the successful launch.

SpaceX succeeded in its second attempt to launch 46 satellites on Friday (July 22), breaking a record along the way.

the two stages Falcon 9 The rocket, which caused a T-46 to rub in on Thursday (July 21), was successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday.

Liftoff took place at 1:40 PM EDT (1740 GMT or 10:40 AM local time at the launch site) amid foggy conditions on the West Coast.

The launch allowed SpaceX to overtake it 31 standard launches 2021 with the record 32 launched in 2022, and the number is still increasing.

Related: Falcon 9: SpaceX’s giant rocket

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during its launch to Starlink satellites on July 22, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The first stage of the Falcon 9 also completed its mission, landing atop an “Of Course I Still Love You” drone in the Pacific Ocean as planned, about 8.5 minutes after launch.

Prior to this effort, SpaceX recently launched a batch of Starlinks from Vandenberg on July 11. 46 Starlink satellite He reached space and the rocket successfully landed on the drone.

SpaceX has launched significantly more Starlink payments than the East Coast of the United States, The latest developments From Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida on Sunday (July 17).

The first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 makes a safe landing atop a drone from the I Still Love You course on July 22, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Starlink contains more than 2800 individual Starlink satellites (Opens in a new tab) It was launched into orbit as the company seeks to build a satellite internet service. Group 3-2 was SpaceX’s fourth Starlink launch in July alone.

SpaceX aims to quickly build the constellation. It has regulatory approval to send 12,000 Starlink vehicles into orbit. The company is also asking an international regulator to approve 30,000 satellites thereafter.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab) and on Facebook (Opens in a new tab).