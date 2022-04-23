SpaceX astronauts’ entire private mission to return home from the International Space Station after nearly a week delay

The four crew members – Michael Lopez Allegria, a former NASA astronaut turned Axiom employee who leads the mission; Israeli businessman Eitan Stibi. Canadian investor Mark Pathy; Ohio real estate mogul Larry Connor — they are scheduled to leave the space station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday at 8:35 p.m. ET. They will spend a free day flying through orbit before re-entering the atmosphere and parachuting into a landing gear off the coast of Florida at approximately 1:46 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The weather delay then gave them “more time to absorb the wonderful views of the blue planet and review the massive amount of work that was successfully completed during the mission,” according to it. Axiom

It is not clear how much this task will cost. Axiom previously revealed the price of $55 million per seat for a 10-day trip to the International Space Station, but the company declined to comment on the financial terms of this specific mission after saying at a press conference last year that the price was in the “tens of millions”.

The mission was made possible by the very close coordination between Axiom, SpaceX and NASA, since the International Space Station is government funded and operated. The space agency revealed some details About how much she charges to use her 20-year-old lab.

For each mission, obtaining the necessary support from NASA astronauts will cost commercial customers $5.2 million, and all mission support and planning that NASA lends is another $4.8 million. While in space, food alone costs an estimated $2,000 per day per person. Getting supplies to and from the space station for a commercial crew is $88,000 to $164,000 per person, per day.

But the additional days the AX-1 crew spent in space due to weather won’t add to their personal total price, according to a NASA statement.

“Knowing that ISS mission objectives such as the recent Russian spacewalk or weather challenges could lead to delays in ship docking, NASA negotiated the contract with a strategy that did not require reimbursement for additional delays in undocking,” the statement read. “.

This is not the first time that customers or non-astronauts who visit the International Space Station have paid, as Russia has done Sold out seats On its Soyuz spacecraft toVarious Wealthy Thrill Seekersin past years.

But the AX-1 is the first mission with A crew composed entirely of private citizens with no active members of a government space corps accompanies them in the capsule during the flight to and from the International Space Station. It is also the first time that ordinary citizens have traveled to the International Space Station aboard a US-made spacecraft.

The mission started another round of discussion about whether people who pay for their way into space should be referred to as “astronauts,” although it should be noted that a trip to the International Space Station requires a much greater investment of time and money than taking a short, semi-shoring trip. Orbital on a rocket built by companies like blue origin or Virgo Galaxy

Lopez Alegria, a veteran Four flights into space between 1995 and 2007 During his time with NASA, he said this about it: “This mission is very different from what you might have heard in some recent missions – especially sub-orbital ones. We are not space tourists. I think there is an important role for space tourism, but that’s not what It means axiom.