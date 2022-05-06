Space jellyfish: what is it?

SpaceX’s early morning launch on Friday took off from the Kennedy Space Center without a hitch and also produced an incredibly fascinating phenomenon known as the “space jellyfish.” As the Falcon 9 rocket soared across the dark Florida sky, sunlight reflected off the rocket’s exhaust plume. Amazing glowing halo effect. “Basically, what happens is, it’s still dark outside, but you have the sun lighting up the shaft as it is in space,” said Jesica Jensen, Dragon mission management director for SpaceX. The light in the sky was out. Historically, the stunning space scene has raised fears of an alien invasion or a nuclear missile strike, but it’s just the elegant effect of a pre-dawn launch. Beautiful photos of the event have been posted on social media: Friday’s 5:43 am Falcon 9 rocket launch took another round of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites aimed at providing internet services to those who haven’t yet been connected, and providing reliable and affordable internet around the world. Also early Friday, SpaceX brought four astronauts back from the International Space Station. Crew 3 landed in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa.

SpaceX’s early morning launch on Friday took off from the Kennedy Space Center without a hitch and also produced an incredibly fascinating phenomenon known as the “space jellyfish.”

As a Falcon 9 rocket flew into the dark Florida sky, sunlight was reflected off the rocket’s exhaust plume, creating a stunning glowing halo effect.

Jessica Jensen, Dragon Mission Management Director for SpaceX, She said.

Many people were confused, not knowing what was the source of the strange light in the sky.

Historically, the stunning space scene has raised fears of an alien invasion or a nuclear missile strike, but it’s just the elegant effect of a pre-dawn launch.

Samantha Thornton Justice

Beautiful photos of the event have been posted on social media:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Friday’s 5:43 a.m. Falcon 9 launch took another round of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Watch the full launch here

Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites aiming to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet around the world.

Also early Friday, SpaceX brought back four astronauts from the International Space Station. Crew 3 landed in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa.