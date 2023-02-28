Southwest Flight 3369, the last flight for the old KCI, departed at 10:26 p.m.

A chapter in Kansas City’s history ended Monday night. Southwest Flight 3369 departed the old Kansas City International Airport at 10:26 p.m. Southwest, the last airline in the old terminal, made it a celebration! They had a great display of balloons. Each passenger will receive a custom Coca-Cola bottle. How will the final change of the new KCI happen? Here’s how the final change will happen. Over the next few hours, workers will remove all planes from Terminals B and C. They will also put up new signs, directing visitors to the new single terminal. The first flight departs from the new terminal at 5 am on Tuesday.

