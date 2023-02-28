February 28, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Southwest Flight 3369, the last flight for the old KCI, departed at 10:26 p.m.

Iris Pearce February 28, 2023 2 min read

A chapter in Kansas City’s history ended Monday night. Southwest Flight 3369 departed the old Kansas City International Airport at 10:26 p.m. Southwest, the last airline in the old terminal, made it a celebration! They had a great display of balloons. Each passenger will receive a custom Coca-Cola bottle. How will the final change of the new KCI happen? Here’s how the final change will happen. Over the next few hours, workers will remove all planes from Terminals B and C. They will also put up new signs, directing visitors to the new single terminal. The first flight departs from the new terminal at 5 am on Tuesday.

Kansas City, Missouri –

A chapter in Kansas City’s history ended Monday night.

Southwest Flight 3369 departed the old Kansas City International Airport at 10:26 p.m

Southwest, the last of the old terminal’s airlines, made it a celebration!

They had a great display of balloons. Each passenger will receive a custom Coca-Cola bottle.

How will the final change of the new KCI happen?

Here’s how the final change will happen.

Over the next few hours, workers will transfer all planes from Terminals B and C.

They will also put up new signage directing visitors to the new single building.

The first flight departs from the new terminal at 5 am on Tuesday.

See also  Eurozone inflation 8.6% in June, European Central Bank raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The shares closed slightly higher after the previous week’s sell-off

February 28, 2023 Iris Pearce
4 min read

5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, February 27th

February 27, 2023 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Asian stocks are feeling interest rate pressures, and the dollar is surging

February 27, 2023 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Southwest Flight 3369, the last flight for the old KCI, departed at 10:26 p.m.

February 28, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Sharing Information WGA Deal Requires to Play Role in Contract Talks – Deadline

February 28, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

NASA and SpaceX are delaying the next space station crew launch at the eleventh hour

February 28, 2023 Iris Pearce
1 min read

Some Pixel phones get stuck after playing a certain YouTube video

February 28, 2023 Jack Kimmons