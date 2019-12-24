Southern Railway Recruitment 2019
Post Name – Trade Apprentice
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 01/December/2019
• Last Date – 01/December/2019
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.100 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs. Exempted
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|(Training Venue)
Coimbatore,Trichy & other cities of TN
|(As on 30/November/2019)
Minimum – 15 Years
Maximum – 22/24 Years
Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 05 Years
OBC – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 3584 post
Vacancy Details for Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name – Trade Apprentice
Category &Workshop Wise Post Details-:
(1) Fresher & ITI Candidates from Cen. Workshop/Ponmalai-:
Freshers-56 Posts
(Gen-28 Posts,OBC-15 Posts,ST-04 Posts,SC-09 Posts)
ITI-308 Posts
(Gen-154 Posts,OBC-83 Posts,ST-23 Posts,SC-48 Posts)
(2)ITI Candidates for Tiruchapalli Division-:
(Gen-132 Posts,OBC-65 Posts,ST-22 Posts,SC-40 Posts)
(3) ITI Candidates for Madurai Division-:
(Gen-49 Posts,OBC-27 Posts,ST-08 Posts,SC-16 Posts)
(4) Fresher Candidates (Coimbatore)-:
(Gen-22 Posts,OBC-11 Posts,ST-04 Posts,SC-06 Posts)
(5)Signal & Telecom Work Shop/Podanur,Coimbatore-:
(Gen-27 Posts,OBC-15 Posts,ST-07 Posts,SC-03 Posts)
(6)Trivandrum Division-:
(Gen-345 Posts,OBC-185 Posts,SC-103 Posts,SC-50 Posts)
(7) Palghat Division –
(Gen-339 Posts,OBC-174 Posts,SC-108 Posts,ST-45 Posts)
(8) Salem Division –
(Gen-109 Posts,OBC-55 Posts,SC-31 Posts,ST-15 Posts
(9) Carriage & Work Parambur-:
(Gen-186 Posts,OBC-27 Posts,ST-08 Posts,SC-16 Posts
Application Invited for following Trades-:
COPA, Stenographer(English/Hindi), Fitter, Electrician, Wireman, Electronic/Mechanic, R.A.C Mechanic, Welder, Plumber, Mason, Painter, Carpenter, Machinist, turner, Sheet Metal Worker
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for trade wise posts distribution before applying.
Pay Scale – As per Apprentices Act-1961 Rules
Period of Apprentice Trainning – 01 Year
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for SECR Bilaspur Trade Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2019 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SECR Bilaspur 15/July/2019.
Requisites of Online Application Form-:
Scanned Photograph
Scanned Signature
Mode of Selection for Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2019 : Selection will be based on Merit List
|Important Links
Apply Online
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here