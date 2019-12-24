Railway Jobs

Southern Railway Recruitment 2019

13 mins ago
Southern Railway Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Trade Apprentice

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 01/December/2019

• Last Date – 01/December/2019

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.100 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs. Exempted

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
(Training Venue)
Coimbatore,Trichy & other cities of TN

  

 

 

 

 (As on 30/November/2019)

Minimum – 15 Years

Maximum – 22/24 Years

Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years
Number of posts – 3584 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2019
Post Name  – Trade Apprentice

Category &Workshop  Wise Post Details-:

(1) Fresher & ITI Candidates from Cen. Workshop/Ponmalai-:

Freshers-56 Posts

(Gen-28 Posts,OBC-15 Posts,ST-04 Posts,SC-09 Posts)

ITI-308 Posts

(Gen-154 Posts,OBC-83 Posts,ST-23 Posts,SC-48 Posts)

(2)ITI Candidates for Tiruchapalli Division-:

(Gen-132 Posts,OBC-65 Posts,ST-22 Posts,SC-40 Posts)

(3) ITI Candidates for Madurai Division-:

(Gen-49 Posts,OBC-27 Posts,ST-08 Posts,SC-16 Posts)

(4) Fresher Candidates (Coimbatore)-:

(Gen-22 Posts,OBC-11 Posts,ST-04 Posts,SC-06 Posts)

(5)Signal & Telecom Work Shop/Podanur,Coimbatore-:

(Gen-27 Posts,OBC-15 Posts,ST-07 Posts,SC-03 Posts)

(6)Trivandrum Division-:

(Gen-345 Posts,OBC-185 Posts,SC-103 Posts,SC-50 Posts)

(7) Palghat Division –

(Gen-339 Posts,OBC-174 Posts,SC-108 Posts,ST-45 Posts)

(8) Salem Division –

(Gen-109 Posts,OBC-55 Posts,SC-31 Posts,ST-15 Posts

(9) Carriage & Work Parambur-:

(Gen-186 Posts,OBC-27 Posts,ST-08 Posts,SC-16 Posts

Application Invited for following Trades-:

COPA, Stenographer(English/Hindi), Fitter, Electrician, Wireman, Electronic/Mechanic, R.A.C Mechanic, Welder, Plumber, Mason, Painter, Carpenter, Machinist, turner, Sheet Metal Worker

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for trade wise posts distribution before applying.

Pay Scale – As per Apprentices Act-1961 Rules

Period of Apprentice Trainning – 01 Year

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for SECR Bilaspur Trade Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2019 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SECR Bilaspur 15/July/2019.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

Mode of Selection for Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2019 : Selection will be based on Merit List

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
