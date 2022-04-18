In a casual season that has seen record-breaking decades for wide receivers, three of the NFL’s top young players in the position are looking for new deals of their own.

Sources tell ESPN’s Adam Shifter that the 49ers are a star Debo Samueltitans at scale AJ Brown future leaders Terry McLaurin They are all looking for new contracts and are not expected to take part in any fieldwork during their teams’ off-season programmes.

The Titans and Leaders begin their off-season programming on Monday, while the Niners begin Tuesday. A source told Shifter that MacLaurin still plans to report in time for the start of the Washington program while his contract remains unresolved.

Samuel and Brown were a second-round pick in the 2019 draft while McClurin was a third-round pick that year. All three players have one year left on their junior contracts and are ready for new deals amid a vast and exploding receiver market.



the invaders fell Davant Adams to a five-year record-setting contract last month after getting it in a business deal with the Packers. The deal is valued at up to $142.5 million, includes $67.5 million in guarantees and will pay Adams an annual average of $28.5 million — at the time, an NFL record for a non-Quarterback.

Dolphins topped those numbers one week later, and fell Trek Hill into a four-year deal worth $120 million after their massive trading with the Chiefs. Hill will make a record $30 million annually, have a guaranteed $72.2 million as well as $52.535 million upon signing.

Several other recipients signed lucrative deals in this off-season, including Bills Stephen Diggs (Four years, $104 million), Jaguars’ Christian Kirk (Four years, $72 million), The Chargers’ Mike Williams (Three years, $60 million) and The Buccaneers’ Chris Goodwin (Three years, $60 million).

Seahawks star DK Metcalfeanother second-round pick in 2019, also wants a new deal but has also been the subject of widespread trade rumors as Seattle consider rebuilding a full roster after trading Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Times recently reported that despite the uncertainty about his future, Metcalfe plans to take part in field exercises in Seattle, which begin Tuesday.

Samuel, 26, is coming off a great season during which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship game. He finished fifth in the league with 1,405 yards, gained six touchdowns and also rushed for eight touchdowns—a NFL record for one season for a receiver.

Brown, 24, struggled with injuries last season after hitting 1,000 yards in each of his first two years with the Titans. He had 63 catches for 869 yards and five TDs in 13 games; Tennessee went 11-2 in games played by Brown.

McLaurin, 26, enjoyed another productive season in 2021 despite Washington’s inconsistency at the center back. He had 1,053 yards — his second consecutive 1,000-yard season — and five TDs in 77 receptions.