Sources said Ford is selling eight million shares in Rivian

Production of Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks on April 11, 2022 at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

Ford Motor Sells 8 million of Rivian Cars Sources told CNBC David Faber, that the internal lock on the stock of the high-flying electric car maker is set to expire on Sunday.

The automaker currently owns 102 million shares in Rivian. Sources said Ford would sell the shares through Goldman Sachs.

The closing specifies a period of time after a company’s public offering when early investors and company insiders are unable to sell their shares. This ensures that the IPO is conducted in an orderly manner and the market is not flooded with additional shares.

Ford declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.