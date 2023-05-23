Source – Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s upcoming round of OTAs report

Jamison HensleyESPN staff writer2 minutes to read

Will Lamar Jackson have a career year in 2023? Chris Canty and Mike Tannenbaum discuss how high the expectations are for Lamar Jackson in 2023.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – for the first time in more than five months, Lamar Jackson will return to the Baltimore Ravens field.

Jackson reported to the Ravens on Tuesday, one day before the start of organized second team action in Baltimore, a source told ESPN. Wednesday will mark Jackson’s first time in an off-season volunteer workout program and the first time he’s been to Baltimore since suffering a season-ending left knee injury on Dec. 4.

This offseason will be important for Jackson, who is in his first season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson will also work with three new wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers in the first round.

Jackson missed his first OTA practice Monday, but was expected to return this week. When Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal earlier this month, he indicated he’d be in OTAs “soon.”

Last year, he missed all volunteer training when he was a fifth-year option and was engaged in contract extension negotiations. He had participated in all voluntary OTA practices in his first four seasons.

Jackson became the highest-paid player in the NFL on April 27, reaching a deal averaging $52 million per season. He received a signing bonus of $72.5 million.