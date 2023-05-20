May 21, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Sorry Bing, Samsung sticks with Google as the default mobile search engine

May 20, 2023

It looks like Samsung won’t be using Bing as the default search engine on a mobile web browser after all. It depends to report from The Wall Street Journalwhich says Samsung has paused an internal review of whether the company should replace Google with Bing on its internal internet browser.

Samsung Internet Browser, which comes pre-installed on Samsung phones, has long used Google as the default search engine. like I mentioned last month before New York timesGoogle employees were “shocked” to learn that Samsung was considering switching to Bing, jeopardizing the $3 billion in annual revenue the search giant was getting out of the deal.

According to the Wall Street JournalThe smartphone maker seems to think switching to Bing won’t cause much disruption, since most Samsung smartphone users (myself included) don’t use its internal browser anyway. But now Samsung is backing away from the change over concerns about how it will affect its relationship with Google and the market’s perception of the move.

This does not mean that Samsung will do this never Switch to Bing, though. the Wall Street Journal Reports indicate that Samsung is “not closing the door permanently” on using Bing as the default search engine in the future.

