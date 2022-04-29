Sony confirms PS Plus subscription stacking has been banned

Sony has officially confirmed It blocked the list PS Plus Subscribers from accumulating memberships before Unlock new levels. at Sneaky update to the FAQthe platform owner added the following language: “If you currently have PS Plus or PS now Membership, due to changes we make to the Service prior to launch, you will not be able to redeem a voucher code for that Service until your current membership expires and is deactivated, or after a new PS Plus service launches in your region, whichever occurs first.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that the manufacturer was preventing existing PS Plus subscribers from expanding their membership with both versions PS . Store and prepaid vouchers. Some assumed this was a technical glitch, but language from the company’s support departments indicated that this was all intentional – despite no prior communication from the company whatsoever. PS Plus and PS Now members will be automatically upgraded to PS Plus Premium Throughout the longer subscription term, some have been trying to take advantage of the loophole to expand their membership to the highest level.

It is worth emphasizing that, despite it being a loophole, it was there no Sony’s prior communication that PS Plus stacking will be disabled until today.

The company says it will honor any PS Plus coupons purchased, but active members won’t be able to redeem them until the new service launches. Furthermore, they will be converted to a value equivalent to the level they are currently in: “The PS Plus or PS Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a period of time in your existing PS Plus Membership Plan equal to the monetary value of the voucher you redeem. For example, a PS voucher will provide Plus for 1 month access approximately 3 weeks of PS Plus Extra or approximately 2.5 weeks of PS Plus Premium.”

The website includes a link to a conversion chart, but at the time of writing it points to a blank page. Of course, this is equal to the cycle of incompetent communications standards for this company, we suppose.