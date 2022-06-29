Sonic Frontiers shows ‘traditional, fast-paced’ cyberspace levels in new trailer

First impressions of Sonic Frontiers were, to be fair to say, were mixed — But Sega is going ahead regardless, now offering a look at the game’s demo for Cyber ​​Space, where more “traditional, fast-paced” Sonic stages can be found.

detect through Nintendo Direct is busy todayCyber ​​Space is a mysterious digital world that can be accessed by revealing ancient portals around the Starfall Islands – a group of landmass that includes Kronos Island, the lush area seen in Sonic Frontiers’ Dividing first trailers.

In order to unlock the entrances to Cyber ​​Space, players will first need to earn Portal Gears by solving puzzles and completing challenges around the “Open Area” map. Once in cyberspace, they can try their hand at “traditional, fast-paced action platforms and fast running” – linear stages that go more in line with classic sonic action – winning the Vault keys required to advance further.

Sonic Frontiers – Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Show.

In addition to today’s video reveal, Sega has introduced a refresh of some of the other new Frontiers features, including “Cyloop,” a new Sonic-learned ability that creates a scope of light that reflects its tracks. This can be used to trap enemies, items, and areas with different effects, and will help reveal more secrets of the Starfall Islands.

Sega has also had a little more in on some of the Frontiers’ enemies and bosses, including Solider (who spawns in groups and attacks with stabbing moves), the floating Cyclone, the wheel-like Banger, the electrically charged Bubble, and the Shell, which, as its name suggests, is protected With a hard shell – it can only be hacked with a Cyloop.

In the meantime, the bosses include the ultra-fast ninja, the turret made of stacked parts and the weak on his head. There is also the Asura which looks like a tall building.

Sonic Frontiers is set to release in “Holiday 2022” on PlayStation 5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.