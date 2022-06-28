Sonic Frontiers appear off cyberspace and switch gameplay in a new trailer

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Modernization [Tue 28th Jun, 2022 17:30 BST]: More details were shared by Sega after Direct on Sonic Frontiers (Thanks, Nintendo everything!). This includes new abilities, specific enemy types, and a new character called Sage.

We also got more confirmation that Tails and Amy will be engaged in some way!

Here’s all the new info from Sega:

a story

Sonic’s new journey begins when he and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of the Chaos Emeralds. When they get close to the islands, their plane hits a sudden problem, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Then Sonic finds himself separated from his friends and wakes up in a strange digital world – cyberspace. He miraculously escapes from cyberspace and arrives at Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient relics where strange enemies roam. Then, it’s up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his missing friends and unravel the mysteries around him.

Starfall Islands

The first island that Sonic explored is Kronos Island. Its terrain and climate see frequent rains, large waterfalls, lush forests, mountains, and towers floating in the air. The ruins scattered throughout the island seem to be the homes of the ancient inhabitants – Koco.

cyber space

The entrances to Cyber ​​Space created by the ancient civilization of the Starfall Islands can be found throughout the map. Sonic fans will solve puzzles and complete challenges to earn Portal Gears to unlock these portals, and access Cyber ​​Space levels that feature traditional fast-paced platforming and fast-paced running. They will need to complete challenges in each level of Cyber ​​Space to receive Vault Keys to advance further in the game.

open area platform

Players can enjoy high-speed gameplay in the open area and interact with different activities on the island whatever and wherever they choose. Experience exhilarating combat, puzzles, side quests, cyberspace, and conversations with characters across the island in any order you like to suit your play style.

games World

Sonic Frontiers expands on what fans know and love in traditional Sonic games, combining both linear level gameplay and open-area platformer in a new action-packed Sonic adventure. The world map is larger than ever, giving Sonic more room to run and explore his surroundings, enabling him to develop the land around him as he ventures deeper into the mysteries of the Starfall Islands.

battle system

Sonic’s fighting style is more exciting and fluid than ever. Players can use different control buttons to fight strategically, combining moves such as dribbling, parrying, counters and more in different combinations to show open battle skills throughout the game. If you prefer a more straightforward gameplay, the game also has an automatic mode where various attack combinations can be performed with the push of a button. All Sonic fans can easily enjoy the fast and smooth combat system.

New cylinder capacity

Sonic learns a new ability called “Cyloop,” which creates a band of light that reflects Sonic’s paths. Besiege enemies, items and areas to unearth their various traces and uncover the secrets of the Starfall Islands.

puzzles

There are many puzzles to solve throughout the ancient ruins of the Starfall Islands. Completing each puzzle can grant items to increase Sonic’s strength and defense, reveal hidden parts of the map and unlock new ways to navigate the island at high speeds.

Patterns of play

When starting the game for the first time, you can choose between two player control modes – action mode and high speed mode. Action Style helps with a more refined platforming, great for players new to Sonic games. The high-speed mode provides more speed, which is great for players who are familiar with Sonic titles.

Personalities

sonic the hedgehog

The world’s fastest hypersonic hedgehog. Sonic’s adventure begins in the Starfall Islands in search of the missing Chaos Emeralds and his friends. He is also guided by a strange voice along the way. wise

A mysterious girl appears across the Starfall Islands. Throughout the story, she warns Sonic to leave the Starfall Islands despite his mission to find and rescue his friends.

enemies

The Starfall Islands are home to strange creatures that Sonic has never encountered before. Players will need to take advantage of the all-new battle system and abilities to take down these strange new enemies.

Soldier: This enemy is born in groups and attacks with stabbing movements with both hands.

CYCLONE: A floating enemy that deals damage with attacks that look like electric tornadoes.

BANGER: A wheel-like enemy rushes towards Sonic once detected and attacks at high speeds if provoked.

Shell: Enemy protected by a hard shell that attacks from a distance with a boomerang-type action. Sonic’s attacks can’t break through the hard shell, but other methods like Cyloop can catch this enemy off guard.B

UBBLE: An enemy consisting of a group of balls that attack Sonic with electricity.

the bosses

Ninja: an enemy with high-speed attacks reminiscent of the fighting style of the same name. It can block incoming attacks and strike a shadow.

Tower: An enemy consisting of several stacked parts. His weakness is at the top of his head, so Sonic will need to know how to destroy each stack to get to him.

Asura: A large enemy is like a tall building. Run on the arm you are throwing down to find its weakness at the top and attack.

original article[Tue 28th Jun, 2022 15:00 BST]: We already have a lot of speed vocal boundaries trailers this month, but today’s Nintendo Direct Mini gave us an extra taste of what to expect from a blue blur open area game.

Today’s trailer gave us a first look at the game running on the Switch, and it looks surprisingly smooth! Although the new trailer didn’t show much new stuff other than that, we got a glimpse of some weather effects, more combat, and more Sonic running around some vast open fields, collecting rings and climbing towers.

There was also a hint of Eggman, with what looked like a mechanical building with the evil Doctor’s logo affixed to the side.

The biggest reveal is a new area called “Cyberspace” which will hide challenges in front of you to complete. Some levels in this area look like they are based on levels from Sonic history, with an area based on Green Hill and something akin to Metal Harbor from Sonic Adventure 2. Here you will unlock keys that will help you progress further – whether it’s in the main story, or just to unlock more challenges, we’ll have to wait and see.

Sonic Frontiers is set to release later this year on Switch. Did you like the trailer for today? Hurry up to get to the comments!