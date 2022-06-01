Someone used the Pixel 7 Pro for 3 weeks without realizing it

In a surprising turn of events, someone claims to have used an unreleased Pixel 7 Pro for three weeks without noticing that it wasn’t a Pixel 6 Pro, and they have photos to prove it.

Last week, there was news that a preliminary version of the Pixel 7 was also Available to buy on eBayfor an early look at the upcoming phone, albeit a little more than what Google itself offered at I/O. Shortly thereafter, the listing was deleted from eBay, but some have noted in reflections that the Pixel 7 was shot with the Pixel 7 Pro.

In a new post to Google Pixel subUser AMC20_ revealed that he purchased his device from a Facebook Marketplace listing where the device was described as “Pixel 6 Pro”. This seems logical – This is today’s technology They mentioned that they also found a prototype of the Pixel 7 on Facebook.

In the post, the AMC20_ says they were able to use the phone for three weeks without a problem. In fact, it’s not clear if the redditor was aware that they were using the Pixel 7 Pro instead of the announced Pixel 6 Pro.

After all, judging by the images shared – as seen below – their Pixel 7 Pro prototype has an Obsidian color option and looks very similar to the Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black. Both phones must have a format Exact same display technology under the cover.

Unfortunately, things went awry yesterday when a new batch of loose prototypes was reported. According to the owner’s post, the Pixel 7 Pro prototype has been remotely wiped by Google and rendered unusable. Turning it on now brings the phone straight to the Android fastboot recovery menu. From there, we can see the Pixel 7 Pro’s codename “Cheetah” along with a confirmation our report The Pixel 7 series will use the Samsung Exynos Modem 5300.

On the other hand, it’s great that Google can access a stable design language for the Pixel series, making it easier to identify. However, it probably wouldn’t be good if someone couldn’t easily distinguish visually between two generations of your phone. It’s also not a really great experience buying a phone online and remote shutting it down after three weeks without understanding why.

