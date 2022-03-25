March 26, 2022

Someone found a secret that Windows 1.0 has been hiding for 37 years

Jack Kimmons March 26, 2022 2 min read

Photo of Bill Gates smiling while working on a laptop.

Photo: Jeff Christensen / Connection (Getty Images)

Nearly four decades later, an intrepid digital archaeologist has discovered an ancient secret buried deep in Windows 1.0. It is simple Easter eggbut it was probably impossible to find it back in the day.

As I spotted it computer gamesLucas Brooks is a huge fan of Microsoft’s graphic operating system, Windows. Brooks is often seen tweeting about various things he found in older versions of Windows, including Easter eggs. And he recently discovered a never-before-seen secret in Windows 1.0 RTM (RTM stands for “release to manufactureThe list of credits, which includes the names of all the people who helped create Window 1.0, can be found hidden within the bitmap file.

It should be noted that by hiding this already encrypted data inside the bitmap file, the developers made it impossible for anyone to ever discover the secret credits. This is because, according to Brooks, the tools needed to extract the bitmap file from NE (new executable file format) when Windows 1.0 was released. And even if someone could copy the bitmap, they wouldn’t be able to detect the extra image, Encrypted data hidden in the file.

While Brooks was able to reverse engineer the secret, figuring out the credit list in the process, they still haven’t figured out how to actually access the Easter egg in Windows 1.0 without doing some hacking. It is believed that there is a series of keystrokes in Windows 1.0 that will unlock the list of secret credentials. This is how it works in all newer versions which also contains hidden credits and similar secrets. But at the moment, no one could find out.

You can recognize one of the names in the newly discovered credits. Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell It’s included in the Easter egg and that’s because…he worked there. He left Microsoft in 1996 with Mike Harrington to create Valve and begin work on their first game, half life. I wonder how it all worked out…

