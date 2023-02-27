Some Pixel phones get stuck after playing a certain YouTube video

A certain YouTube video is causing some Pixel phones to crash, As mentioned before Android Authority. When people affected by the problem try to watch the video, their phones immediately restart. Some of them including Android AuthorityThey also said that their phones show cellular network issues afterwards. (Android Authority He said those issues were fixed after another restart.)

in Reddit threadSome users have reported encountering the issue with their Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6A phones, and one edge The employees’ Pixel 6 crashed when they tried to watch the video. However, the problem does not seem to affect everyone; Android expert Mishaal Rahman Says it didn’t damage the Pixel 6 Prowhile others on this Reddit thread say their Pixels can watch video, too.

The video itself, which is two years old, is a scene from the sci-fi horror classic alien Available in 4K HDR. While we do not recommend viewing it if you are using one of the potentially affected phonesAnd This is the link for the video. The reason for the crash is not clear, and we’ve reached out to Google for comment. However, some have speculated that it has something to do with the way pixels handle color, which is what apparently caused certain Android phones to malfunction.

