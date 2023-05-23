May 23, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Some black holes may actually be entangled in the fabric of space-time

Iris Pearce May 23, 2023 3 min read

Illustration of a black hole blowing material away in powerful jets (Image credit: ESA/ATG medialab)

Physicists have discovered a strange twist in space-time that can simulate black holes—until they get very close. Known as “topological solitons,” these theoretical flaws in the fabric of space-time are known throughout the universe — and finding them could advance our understanding of quantum physics, according to a new study published April 25 in the journal Science. physical review d.

black holes It is perhaps the most frustrating thing ever discovered in science. Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts their existence, and astronomers know how they form: All it takes is for a massive star to collapse under its own weight. With no other force available to resist it, gravity continues to pull until all of the star’s material has been compressed into a very small point, known as a singularity. Surrounding this singularity is the event horizon, an invisible boundary that marks the edge of the black hole. Whatever crosses the event horizon cannot come out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Cellular electrical coupling: Electric fields adjust brain function

May 22, 2023 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Captivating close-ups show amazing detail hidden in the sun’s glare: ScienceAlert

May 22, 2023 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Watch SpaceX’s private astronaut launch of the Ax-2 in this free live stream May 21

May 21, 2023 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

Some black holes may actually be entangled in the fabric of space-time

May 23, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon runner with wheelchair-bound father, dies at 61

May 23, 2023 Teri Riley
5 min read

The new Apple Leak reveals a warning about the iPhone 15 upgrade

May 23, 2023 Jack Kimmons
6 min read

Biden’s turnaround on the F-16s for Ukraine followed months of internal wrangling

May 23, 2023 Louie Daves