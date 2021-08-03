So you can help the country

Which triggered the second wave of Govt-19 in India? 1:37

(CNN) – India is enjoying The world’s worst corona virus outbreak.

The country has recorded more than 17.6 million cases since the outbreak last year. But experts fear the actual number could be up 30 times more.

Distressed families are struggling to stay safe in the face of an overcrowded health system, and medical staff are exhausted when there is a shortage of oxygen and supplies in some hospitals.

The global community has united India to tackle the epidemic Countries around the world have offered their support.

You can help too. We tell you how. (To donate to the charities mentioned in this article, click here Here)

Safety equipment

No India He made an urgent call for donations to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) such as cases and masks for frontline medical staff.

UNICEF Office in the United States Supports Indian health workers by providing essential items such as oxygen concentrators, test systems, safety equipment and personal care products. To make a donation, click here Here.

Oxygen supply

The American Physicians Association of Indian Descent Represents more than 80,000 physicians in the United States.

In its relief efforts against Govt-19, the non-profit organization agrees Financial donations To provide centers Oxygen India

Donations for food, medicine and medical equipment

The Indian Development Association Is providing direct assistance services.

The non-profit organization said the donation aims to provide food and groceries to poor families affected by the distribution and locking of security equipment.

The Trust Seeks immediate support to respond to the corona virus crisis in Kolkata. The nonprofit said government hospitals in the region were struggling to meet the demands of the second wave. The organization offers many ways to donate in different places.

Donors can choose the impact of their money on patients from options including food, oxygen and medicine. The organization also offers donation options of less than $ 6, which can provide safety equipment to hospital staff. Big contributions of $ 134 help buy oxygen cylinders. And for $ 1,000 you can buy heart monitors. Click to explore different ways you can donate Here.

