‘SNL’ tackles Roe’s laws against Wade and abortion

The NBC variety show opened its latest episode by taking viewers back to the castle in 1235 where abortion was discussed.

“We are now going into that deep moment of moral clarity, almost a thousand years ago, which laid a clear foundation for what our laws should be in 2022,” the show’s announcer said sarcastically.

There we met host Benedict Cumberbatch and cast members Andrew Desmocks and James Austin Johnson as medieval nobles.

“While I was cleaning up the hole on the side of the castle where we defecate and fell across the sky into a ditch of human excrement, I started thinking about an abortion,” Cumberbatch’s character said. “Don’t you think we should make a law against it?”

“You mean, like we have the law against pointed shoes?” Johnson’s character asked. Cumberbatch’s character noted that the court should enact a law that “stands the test of time, so hundreds and hundreds of years from now they will look back and say, ‘No need to update this law at all!” They named it back in 1235! “ Cumberbatch, Desmaux, and Johnson began discussing abortion and figuring out how to put the law together. “Let’s be careful, the worst thing that could happen would be for someone to leak this conversation to the town’s caller,” Cumberbatch’s character said. Then Cecily Strong, who played a city woman, joined the conversation. She said, “Knock, knock! Just kidding, we don’t have doors.” “Anyway, I was outside watching the mayor throw left-handed kids into the river, and I couldn’t help but hear you talk about a new law.” See also [VIDEO] 'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 15: 'Miguel' - Jon Huertas Then Strong’s character asked if a woman should have the right to choose because “having a baby means a 50% chance of dying.” “I just don’t understand why you are so obsessed with this This is amazing She added, “Like, what about the fact that no one can read or write, and everyone dies from the plague!?” The character Dismukes stopped her there and said, “Oh, you just think because I have active plague means I need to wear a mask? It’s my body, my choice.” Finally, Kate McKinnon entered the role of a hawk-haired woman with gray hair. “Oh my God, ogre!” Cumberbatch’s character said shocked. McKinnon’s character replied, “No, no, just a woman in her thirties.” Then she made it clear that she could see the future. “These barbaric laws will one day be abolished by something called progress,” McKinnon said. “Then after about 50 years of progress, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we have to undo the progress.'” Then all the characters came together to say the show’s signature phrase, “Live…from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

