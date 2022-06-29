June 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

‘SNL’ stars remember comedian Nick Nemirov after his sudden death: one of the greats

Cassandra Kelley June 29, 2022 3 min read

Saturday Night LiveThe stars are a fellow comedian.

On Monday, Juno Award-nominated comedian Nick Nemeroff died suddenly, according to him obituary page. He was 32 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved brother Nick Nemirov,” a statement on Read his Instagram.

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died suddenly on Monday. He was 32 years old.
(Film Magic / Film Magic)

Nick’s dedication to stand-up comedy was phenomenal, with amazing results. He was acclaimed in Canada and the United States, becoming a ‘comedy stand-up’ and a hit with audiences who were fascinated by his unique rhythm, dead-end maze, and new brilliance as misdirected comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved it, because comedy was, in many ways, his life.”

The statement continued, “Infinitely kind, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and accomplishments, Nick has lived his life doing what he loves, and that is how we will remember him. RIP Nick. We love you.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with condolences. “SNL” stars Sarah Sherman and Chloe Feynman It was among hundreds of comments left under his post.

"Saturday Night Live" Actress Sarah Sherman commented on her Instagram post, describing it as "The cutest, funniest boy ever."

“Saturday Night Live” star Sarah Sherman commented on her Instagram post, calling him “the sweetest guy ever.”
(NBCU Image Bank via Getty Images)

“The funniest guy ever,” Sherman wrote, and Feynman added, “One of the greats,” with a red heart-shaped emoji.

Peers in the comics world left sweet messages with Robbie Hoffman who described Nemrov as “such a beautiful, brilliant boy.” Steve Tullef said he was “the nicest guy, the funniest and most genuine. One of the cutest comedians. That’s a huge loss Nick will miss so much.”

Dean Smith wrote, “The most wonderful soul and a truly brilliant and funny mind. We will miss him very much.”

Chloe Feynman referred to Nemirov as "One of the greats."

Chloe Feynman referred to Nemeroff as “one of the greats”.
(NBCU Image Bank via Getty Images)

On Nemeroff’s obituary page, the cause of death is not listed, and his funeral has not been set.

The page noted that the late comedian was a supporter of Planned Parenthood and any donations made in his memory would be sent to Planned Parenthood.

“One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood,” the statement read. “As such, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the family planning branch of his choice.”

Nemirov grew up in western Montreal and graduated from the Toronto Metropolitan University Radio and Television Program. follow A career in stand-up comedy He has appeared on shows like “Conan” and “The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore”.

His most recent production was “Roast Battle Canada” on CTV. Nemeroff is survived by his parents, Howard and Joanne, his brothers and their husbands and an uncle.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

