April 30, 2022

Snapchat's second hardware product is $230 per drone

Snapchat has released a limited edition, Selfie Flying Drone called Pixy that will set you back $230.

detect Snapchat sitea number of pre-set options will allow the drone to follow, circle around you, or simply float in place, before landing in your hand once the footage has been recorded.

Everything recorded through Pixy will automatically go to your Snapchat Memories, allowing for further editing if needed.

It appears that the drone will not be available in the long term as it is only available while stocks last, and is only available in the US and France. Snapchat also warns to review your local laws to regulate drones before purchasing a Pixy.

This is only the second piece of hardware that Snapchat has launched in its 11-year history. The social media company previously released official smart sunglasses called Spectacles in 2016.

Glasses can record up to 10 seconds of Snaps and, like Pixy, sends those snaps directly to your Snapchat Memories for posting, sending, or editing.

The Spectacles release was also similar to Pixy in that it seemed to be more of a company experience than a hardware specific step.

CEO Evan Spiegel said at the time that Snapchat would take a “slow approach to publishing” because it “is up to us to see if it fits in people’s lives.”

