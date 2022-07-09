July 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Skyrim Together Reborn mod: How to play, download, install and create server

Jack Kimmons July 9, 2022

The highly anticipated new version of the multiplayer game Skyrim Together is finally here, dubbed “Skyrim Together Reborn” with the code rewritten from the ground up. With this mode, you and many of your friends – the authors of the mod recommend for 2-8 players – can venture through the Nordic lands of Skyrim together. Whether you want to work together to take down the mighty dragon Alduin, join factions and complete missions together, or simply explore different Skyrim areas and keep them together as a team, it’s possible with this revolutionary mode.

If you are concerned about the complexity of use, don’t worry. Installing and launching Skyrim Together Reborn is easier and simpler than ever, and in this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know. This includes the mod requirements and how to install it, how to download and install the mod itself, how to create a server, and how to play once everything is up and running.

Skyrim Together Reborn: Requirements and What You’ll Need

Before you can download, install and play Skyrim Together, there are a few things you’ll need in order for the mod to work properly (plus the installation is as easy as possible). First, you need to make sure that you are using a file The latest Skyrim Special Edition or Skyrim Anniversary Edition on SteamThese are the only versions of Skyrim that the mod works with. You can check if the currently installed version of Skyrim Special Edition is compatible by following these steps (all Anniversary Edition will work):

  1. Go to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition in your Steam library.
  2. Right click on a file game title.
  3. In the menu that opens, select Manages.
  4. Choose Browse local files.
  5. In the File Explorer window that appears, Right-click on the SkyrimSE.exe file.
  6. In the menu that opens, select Properties.
  7. In the window that opens, select File Details tab.
  8. In the description, find version 1.6.x in the file Product version row.

