Skyrim Together Reborn Co-Op Mod Finally Launched

Finally, the Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod is available for download Via Nexus Mods. As you may have already guessed, it has one very specific goal: to bring co-op multiplayer to Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which has been tested with up to 30 players.

If you suffer from deja vu, this is completely normal. we Covered Skyrim together for the first time in over three years, when the mode is about to enter a Closed Beta state. However, the ambitious project was abruptly halted due to a scandal when the public learned how modders had used stolen code from Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE).

As confirmed In the official instructionsSkyrim Together Reborn has been recreated from the ground up by a new team that also insists that this version has been greatly improved. For example, there is now full synchronization of NPCs, monsters (including dragons), quests, inventories, equipment, missiles, magic, stealth, locks, horse installation, and transformations (into vampires or werewolves).

Dialogues are synchronized by the party leader. When the party leader speaks to the NPC or decides to dialogue, others will hear and see the same.

Of course, one of the major changes is that the game will no longer load a save file upon death. Instead, the player character will appear nearby. If a player character dies in a dungeon or inside a dungeon, they will reappear at the start of the dungeon/inside. In addition, characters automatically pay any pending crime bonuses upon death, thus ensuring they don’t get harassed by guards when reposting. There is also an option in the server settings where the repost costs a little gold.

The default difficulty setting for Skyrim Together Reborn is Expert. The designers recommend keeping it as high as possible, since the game has never been balanced to be played with more than one player. For almost the same reason, it is not recommended to use NPC followers.

PvP is disabled by default, although there is a server setting that can turn it on. However, keep in mind that PvP will not be balanced in any way.

Skyrim Together Reborn can only be installed on Steam’s Skyrim Special Edition version 1.6, Launched with the 10th anniversary upgrade last year. However, the mod creators do not recommend using the mod package that goes with it or any other mod for that matter if you can help it. That’s because they are out of sync and can cause stability issues. Graphics mods should generally be fine, and if you really want to install mods there is also a server setup that enforces a mod policy so that everyone has to install the same mods in the same order.

While the mod is a 1.0 release, the team also wants to implement additional features such as trigger/waypoint markers on the map, synchronized weather, and a scripting API. However, the team hopes other contributors will join in to help now that Skyrim Together Reborn is open source.