Sky Ferreira shares her first new song in three years: Listen

finally: Sky Ferrera She returns with her first new song as a solo artist in three years. Ferrera wrote “Do not forgetWith Jorge Elbrecht and Tamarack Brown. Elbrecht also mixed the single and produced it with Ferreira. The song was perfected before gift of my destiny. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below.

Ferreira previously discussed ‘Don’t Forget’ in 2019 interview with Pitchfork. Camille Dodero He wrote in the cover story:

Another upcoming track, tentatively titled “Don’t Forget,” is a new wave of time-twisting, a lovely piece of nostalgic therapy for people who’ve never been there before — even if, according to Sky, it’s “about burning homes.”

In March 2019, Ferreira shared the song “Downhill lullabyHer first new music since the release of her first album Night time, my time In 2013. Shortly after the release of ‘Downhill Lullaby’, Ferreira joined Charli XCX on the Charli track.cross you. “

Ferreira announced in 2015 that her second album would be named masochism. She claimed it later New song and short film It will arrive that summer, but scheduling conflicts and health issues delay launch it. She later said, “I refuse to put something insincere” She saidExplaining the wait. “It’s not something I can kick out. If I were to do it sooner, I would either be putting myself and anyone who listens at risk.”

The following February, Ferreira said that masochism It will land that summer. Ferreira also discussed a largely self-produced LP in it Interview with Pitchfork, noting that she wrote it with Brown’s exercises and also worked with Jorge Elbrecht. The album has not yet been achieved.

in a new way interview with eagleFerreira said she was “100 percent confident” that the album would be released on the heels of the new single. “I think there are some things to finish, and I would like to write some of them [more] songs,” she said. “A lot has been accomplished. It’s just mixing and re-recording certain parts and changing certain words. It’s a little detail.” She also said that she plans to announce a tour soon.