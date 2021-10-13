Sino-Indian tensions escalate following the massive deployment of the Xi Jinping regime

Picture

As the world keeps an eye on increasingly obvious threats China A Taiwan, A regional dispute between the regime Xi Jinping And this India This, in the medium term, could lead to large-scale conflict.

Tensions between the two countries Throughout The actual control line (LAC), the actual boundary between the two nuclear powers in the Cordillera del Himalayas, Has risen again in recent weeks. Both sides are stopping units in the area for the second consecutive winter, Freezing temperatures and the area where troops from both countries held bloody clashes 16 months ago.

Delhi is panicked by Beijing’s new occupation of the region. Last week, the Indian military chief expressed frustration that he had called for a massacre Deployment of soldiers and equipment by China.

“Yes, this is a worrying issue, there has been a massive concentration of forces and it continues to happen. And to maintain this classification, the Chinese side needs to improve some infrastructure, ”the general said MM Naravane Saturday. “It simply came to our notice then.. We keep a close eye on events, but if they stay, We are here to stay “, Added.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the road to Ladakh on June 17, 2020 in Kangar in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

On Sunday, in an effort to ease tensions, Commanders of the Armed Forces of the two countries They planned to divide the forces in their disputed areas, Fighting broke out there.

However, Conversations seem to stagnate.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense reported India accused China of not wanting to cooperate further.

The Indian side stated that the situation across the LAC was caused by unilateral efforts Chinese party to change status quo in violation of bilateral agreements “The report said. “Therefore, the Indian side made constructive suggestions to resolve the remaining areas, but The Chinese side did not agree and could not offer any perspective plans.

Beijing’s response was quick. “China has made great efforts to promote relief and cooling of border conditions and has fully demonstrated its sincerity in maintaining the general condition of relations between the two forces.The Colonel said in a statement Long shahua, Spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s Western Theater Command. However, India still insisted on unreasonable and unrealistic demands Negotiations are very difficult. “

A long history of tensions

The conflict between India and China developed into a former independent country. There have been controversies over regional boundaries since the time of the British Raj. In 1914, the British delegates reached an agreement with the then Kingdom of Tibet, which established McMahon Castle as a division.. But China, then occupied it TibetThe agreement was never ratified and claims an area of ​​90,000 square kilometers.

After independence India, Attempts to normalize bilateral relations were soon frustrated. The situation worsened when India granted asylum in 1959 after the Tibetan uprising Dalai Lama. In 1962, the Sino-Indian War broke out. After four weeks of fighting, this is it Developed in extreme mountain conditions, Current limit limits The actual control line.

However, the two countries do not agree on its exact location, while others continue to accuse it of violating it or seeking to expand their territory.

However, after a series of isolated conflicts and in most cases without victims, 42 years of relative peace passed from 1975 to 2017. In 2017 there was tension again, With high-profile clashes without gunfire in Bhutan’s Doklam region, the Indian military sent troops to prevent China from building roads in the area. In June 2020Despite the corona virus infection, a recent conflict has erupted. This is the worst for over 40 years, At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese were killed.

The real situation

Several reports earlier this year reported it Progress has been made in the negotiations between the two countries. Satellite photos showed China removing border forces, the expert wrote. Brad Lenton In an analysis for CNN.

However, over the past few weeks, The Indian and Chinese media reported on the new conflicts across the LAC, So far quietly resolved.

A road built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) crosses the confluence of the Indo and Janskar rivers in the disputed Ladakh region of India. (REUTERS / Danish Siddique / File)

On Monday, the Chinese newspaper Global Times, Which usually reflects the official position of the regime Xi Jinping, Issued a stern warning to India.

“China must not only refuse to comply with India’s arrogant demands at the negotiating table, but also be prepared to defend itself from a new Indian military occupation., Wrote.

The report highlights China’s efforts to build infrastructure in the region, and these moves have boosted morale and the ability to invade hotspots across the LAC.

Through its campaign elements, The Chinese regime has accused the United States of being behind the escalation of tensions, Like what happens Taiwan, Frequent Chinese airstrikes caused alarms in Taipei and protests in Washington.

A) Yes, The argument that Beijing is now seeking to spread is that the United States will encourage India In the same way it does with Independence Island. The charges later escalated First meeting of the Quad Group, Coalition With Delhi, Japan and Australia It seeks to counter the rise of Beijing in Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

(India) sees that Washington places great importance on New Delhi as President of the United States. Joe Biden has held frequent talks with the Indian government since taking office and jointly discussed plans to stem China’s growth., Said Lin Minwang, Professor at the Institute for International Studies at the University of Futon, in an article quoted by Lenton.

In this context, the Global Times Closed with confusing warning: “Chinese forces are ready for the next conflict.

