July 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Since a Biden official called inflation "temporary," the US has seen 13 consecutive months of rising costs

Iris Pearce July 15, 2022 3 min read

Six months after the president announced that inflation had peaked, the consumer price index reached its highest level in 40 years.

The US has seen 13 consecutive months of high inflation since the Biden administration shrugged off concerns about rising costs and said the contributing factors were “temporary”.

“We’ve had some inflation in recent months, and we’ll continue – at least on an annual basis – I think through the rest of the year, to see higher inflation rates, maybe around 3 percent,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen He said of inflation in early June 2021. “But I personally think these are temporary factors.”

About a month later, in July, President Biden indicated there was no reason to worry about inflation and made clear that it would be “temporary.”

Biden said in the newspaper A July 19 letter last year. “Some people have raised concerns that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that’s not our opinion.”

Inflation breakdown for June: Where are consumer prices rising fastest?

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference, after attending the G7 finance ministers meeting, at Winfield House in London, Britain, June 5, 2021. (Justin Thales/Paul via Reuters/Reuters Photo)

“Our experts believe, and the data shows, that most of the price increases we’ve seen are expected to be temporary,” Biden added.

On Wednesday, nearly a year after Yellen, Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cut the 5.4% inflation rate in the United States, Inflation jumped to 9.1% Which we haven’t seen in four decades.

Represent faster inflation rate Since December 1981.

Amplifying power over shoppers to work overtime and change diets as prices go up

President Biden answers reporters' questions on the South Lawn of the White House

First Lady Jill Biden listens as President Biden speaks with reporters before boarding the Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci/AP Newsroom)

So-called core prices, which exclude the most volatile measures of food and energy, were up 5.9% from the previous year. Core prices also rose 0.7% m/m – higher than in April and May – indicating that core inflationary pressures remain strong and widespread.

The price increases were widespread, indicating that inflation may not be near its peak: energy prices It was up 7.5% in June from the previous month, and up 41.6% from a year ago. On average, gasoline costs 59.9% more than it did a year ago and 11.2% more than it did in May. Meanwhile, the food index rose 1% in June, as consumers paid more for items such as grain, chicken, milk and fresh vegetables.

Fed Powell met policy makers on Capitol Hill ahead of the June inflation report

softens confessed in May From this year it “was wrong at the time about the path inflation would take”. Additionally, Powell made several mea culpas regarding the inflation appeal the wrong way.

Yellen, Fed Powell, Inflation

However, the White House has Keep promoting strength From the US economy until last week when White House Press Secretary Karen-Jean-Pierre claimed that “we are stronger economically than we have been in history”.

Inflation in food prices

A man shops at a Safeway grocery store in Annapolis, Maryland on May 16, 2022, as Americans prepare for the shock of summer posters as inflation continues to grow. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox New Digital.

Fox News’ Megan Heaney contributed to this report

