Shunka Ducoure, who made her Hollywood debut as famous blues singer Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis,” was found dead Thursday in Nashville. She was 44 years old.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the death but did not give a cause, saying only that there was no evidence of wrongdoing. Police said one of Ms Dkoure’s two children found her unresponsive in her bedroom Thursday morning and ran to alert a neighbor who called 911.

“Elvis,” director Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited film about the life of Elvis Presley, with Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Tom Parker, opened in June. Big Mama Thornton, who recorded the original version of “Hound Dog” in 1952, a year before Presley had success with it, was Ms. Ducouret’s first major acting role. In Thornton, she found a role that blended her booming voice with her seemingly budding acting chops.