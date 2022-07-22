July 23, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Shunka Dokore, the actress who sang 'Hound Dog' in Elvis, has died at the age of 44

Shunka Dokore, the actress who sang ‘Hound Dog’ in Elvis, has died at the age of 44

Cassandra Kelley July 23, 2022 2 min read

Shunka Ducoure, who made her Hollywood debut as famous blues singer Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis,” was found dead Thursday in Nashville. She was 44 years old.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the death but did not give a cause, saying only that there was no evidence of wrongdoing. Police said one of Ms Dkoure’s two children found her unresponsive in her bedroom Thursday morning and ran to alert a neighbor who called 911.

“Elvis,” director Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited film about the life of Elvis Presley, with Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Tom Parker, opened in June. Big Mama Thornton, who recorded the original version of “Hound Dog” in 1952, a year before Presley had success with it, was Ms. Ducouret’s first major acting role. In Thornton, she found a role that blended her booming voice with her seemingly budding acting chops.

Her performance of “Hound Dog” especially captivated audiences. She was planning to release a studio album called “The Lady Sings the Blues,” according to her her website.

Ms. Ducouret said she’s from Nashville “via Charlotte, NC,” where she was born on September 3, 1977. She originally planned to become a teacher and earned a master’s degree in education from Trevika Nazarene University, according to her website (which says she also holds a degree). BA in Theater from Fisk University). Instead I pursued the arts. Her powerful voice has been heard on international tours with Jimmy Liddell and the Royal Pharaohs, and she has been a featured singer on many albums.

See also  Jamila Jamil Responds to She-Hulk Selfie Criticism - Deadline

Her performance in “Elvis” quickly gained her fans. Including her fellow cast members. Olivia Dejong, who played Priscilla Presley in the movie, He told Entertainment Weekly Watching Mrs. Dokura “was a spiritual experience”.

“To basically watch a star being born, to have something in it was kind of liberating, it was just — it was crazy to watch,” Ms. Dejong said.

No information was immediately available on survivors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Disney + teases Marvel surprises at Comic-Con 2022

July 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

‘Wheel of Time’ has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon before season two comes out

July 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Eddie Vader cancels Pearl Jam due to throat damage from severe weather | pearl jam

July 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Shunka Dokore, the actress who sang ‘Hound Dog’ in Elvis, has died at the age of 44

July 23, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

SpaceX breaks record as it sends 46 Starlinks into space on Friday

July 23, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Brown signs former number one Josh Rosen while Deshaun Watson faces possible suspension

July 23, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

After a public outcry, Google will restore the Play Store apps permission list

July 23, 2022 Jack Kimmons