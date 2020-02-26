SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment 2020
(State Health Society ,Bihar)
Post Name – Counsellor, District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM), District Community Mobilizer, Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD), lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD), Dental Hygienist (NOHP), Dental Assistant (NOHP)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 26-February-20
• Last Date – 17-March-2020 (up to 06:00 PM)
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 500/-
• SC / ST / PH Candidate – Rs. 250/-
Payment will be made through Debit card/credit card/Net Banking
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Bihar
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum Age – 37 Years (Male)
Maximum Age – 40 Years (Female)
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As Per Rule
|Number of posts – 660 post
|
Vacancy Details for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020
Posts Wise Vacancy Details -:
Counsellor – 579 Posts
District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – 13 Posts
District Community Mobilizer – 26 Posts
Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – 11 Posts
lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – 11 Posts
Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – 10 Posts
Dental Assistant (NOHP) – 10 Posts
Pay Scale –
Counsellor – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – Rs. 35,000/- Per Month
District Community Mobilizer – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Dental Assistant (NOHP) – Rs. 10,500/- Per Month
Educational Qualification –
Counsellor – Candidate Having Bachelor Degree (Full Time) in Social Work / Sociology/ Psychology from any Recognized University/ Institution.
District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – Candidate Having Master of Public Health (MPH) (Full Time) from any Recognized Institute/ University
OR
MBA (Two Years Full Time) / PG Diploma (Two Years Full Time) with specialization in Public Health / Hospital Management / Health Management / Health Care Management from any Recognized University / Institute
OR
Minimum two years of post qualification working experience in Health Service Sector
District Community Mobilizer – Candidate Having Master Degree of Social Work (MSW) (Full Time) / M.A in Social Work (Full Time) from any Recognized Institute/ University
OR
Post Graduate Degree (Full Time) with specialization in Rural Development from any Recognized University/ Institute
OR
MBA (Two Years Full Time) / PG Diploma (two Years full-time) with specialization in Rural Development/ Rural Management from any recognized university/ I institute
Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – Candidate Must Have Passed Intermediate from Recognized Board with 1 Year Diploma in Audiology.
lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – Candidate Must Have Passed Intermediate from Recognized Board with 1 Year Diploma in Audiology.
Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – Candidate Must Have Passed Intermediate (biology) / l0+2 (biology) from recognized board with Diploma in dental technician /dental hygienist /dental mechanic courses from a Govt. Recognized Institute. And Registration with State Dental Council
Dental Assistant (NOHP) – Candidate Must Have Passed Matriculation from Recognized Board and Certificate Course in Assistant 6-12 months
Note – Candidates are required to read the official notification regarding Post Wise Educational Qualification/Eligibility Criteria/Experience before applying.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
How to Apply for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UP NHM before 17/March/2020.
Mode of Selection for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.
