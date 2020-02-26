SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment 2020

Posts Wise Vacancy Details -:

Counsellor – 579 Posts

District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – 13 Posts

District Community Mobilizer – 26 Posts

Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – 11 Posts

lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – 11 Posts

Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – 10 Posts

Dental Assistant (NOHP) – 10 Posts

Pay Scale –

Counsellor – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – Rs. 35,000/- Per Month

District Community Mobilizer – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Dental Assistant (NOHP) – Rs. 10,500/- Per Month

Educational Qualification –

Counsellor – Candidate Having Bachelor Degree (Full Time) in Social Work / Sociology/ Psychology from any Recognized University/ Institution.

District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – Candidate Having Master of Public Health (MPH) (Full Time) from any Recognized Institute/ University

OR

MBA (Two Years Full Time) / PG Diploma (Two Years Full Time) with specialization in Public Health / Hospital Management / Health Management / Health Care Management from any Recognized University / Institute

OR

Minimum two years of post qualification working experience in Health Service Sector

District Community Mobilizer – Candidate Having Master Degree of Social Work (MSW) (Full Time) / M.A in Social Work (Full Time) from any Recognized Institute/ University

OR

Post Graduate Degree (Full Time) with specialization in Rural Development from any Recognized University/ Institute

OR

MBA (Two Years Full Time) / PG Diploma (two Years full-time) with specialization in Rural Development/ Rural Management from any recognized university/ I institute

Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – Candidate Must Have Passed Intermediate from Recognized Board with 1 Year Diploma in Audiology.

lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – Candidate Must Have Passed Intermediate from Recognized Board with 1 Year Diploma in Audiology.

Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – Candidate Must Have Passed Intermediate (biology) / l0+2 (biology) from recognized board with Diploma in dental technician /dental hygienist /dental mechanic courses from a Govt. Recognized Institute. And Registration with State Dental Council

Dental Assistant (NOHP) – Candidate Must Have Passed Matriculation from Recognized Board and Certificate Course in Assistant 6-12 months

Note – Candidates are required to read the official notification regarding Post Wise Educational Qualification/Eligibility Criteria/Experience before applying.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

How to Apply for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UP NHM before 17/March/2020.

Mode of Selection for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.