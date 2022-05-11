Sherine Abu Aqla: Al-Jazeera journalist was shot dead in the West Bank | News of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israeli forces shot dead Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

She was shot, Wednesday, while covering the Israeli raids in the city of Jenin, and she was taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to the ministry and Al Jazeera journalists.

The ministry said she was declared dead in hospital.

Nidaa Ibrahim from Al-Jazeera said that the circumstances of her death were not clear, but the videos of the incident show that Abu Okla was shot in the head.

What we know now is that the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced her death. Shireen Abu Oqla was covering the current events in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid on the city in the northern occupied West Bank, when she was shot in the head. .

“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who have worked with her.”

Ibrahim, crying, said Abu Okla had been a “highly respected journalist” and had been working with Al Jazeera since the start of the second Palestinian uprising in 2000.

Abu Okla was wearing a journalist’s jacket when she was killed.

He was another Palestinian journalist shooting The Ministry of Health said he was shot in the back. Ali al-Samudi, who works for the Jerusalem newspaper, Al-Quds, is in stable condition.

The head of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, Walid Al-Omari, said there was no shooting by Palestinian gunmen, rejecting an Israeli statement that indicated such a possibility.

The IDF said that he was attacked by heavy fire and explosives while working in Jenin, and that they returned fire. She added that she was “investigating the incident.”

Many in Palestine and abroad have taken to social media to express their shock and grief.

This morning, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated the beloved journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh, while covering its brutal practices in Jenin. “Shireen was the most prominent Palestinian journalist and close friend,” wrote Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Those who knew her described her as brave, kind and the voice of the Palestinians.

“Shireen was a brave, kind, and high-integrity journalist that I and millions of Palestinians grew up watching,” wrote Avaaz campaigner Fadi Quran.

“We are horrified to hear of the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh in Jenin! Shireen has boldly written about the Israeli aggression against Palestine for more than two decades,” wrote Howaida Araf, a Palestinian-American activist and lawyer.

“Disbelief,” Palestinian activist Salem Brahma wrote. We grew up writing reports on the second intifada. It was our voice. Rest in strength and peace. Another day, another tragedy.”

Giles Trendel, director of Al Jazeera, said the network was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Sherine Abu Okla.

“We have a history all over the world, but especially in this region, where we have witnessed tragedies,” he said, calling for a transparent investigation into the killing of Abu Akleh.

Israeli forces bombed the offices of Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip, which also houses the Associated Press, during an attack a year ago.

“As journalists, we carry on. Our job is to keep going. We will not be silenced despite attempts to silence us,” Trendel said. This is more important than ever.”