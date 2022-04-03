She will face KS and UNC in the title match: NPR

Caption switch Jimmy Square / Getty Images Jimmy Square / Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 and the UNC beat Duke 81-77 Saturday to prepare the final for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Kansas vs Villanova

The Jayhawks, who entered Saturday’s match against Villanova as the top seed, avoided a repeat of their 2018 semi-final loss to Villanova. The team last won a national championship in 2008.

Kansas scorers David McCormack and Ochai Agbagi led the way in the absence of second-scorer Vilanova and powerful defender Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in the regional victory over Houston last week.

Duke Vs UNC

UNC star Caleb Love provided a key three pointer and three late free throws to inspire his team to victory.

Prior to the game, the two teams had played 257 times in their history, but had never faced an NCAA tournament before.

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyowski has been searching for redemption and a stylish conclusion to his legacy, even though his team’s season – and his own career – is now over.

This was announced by Krzyzewski, who is the most winning coach in the history of Men’s Division I basketball will retire at the end of the season.