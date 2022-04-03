April 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

She will face KS and UNC in the title match: NPR

Teri Riley April 3, 2022 2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heel reacts after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 on Saturday, advancing to the final game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Jimmy Square / Getty Images


Hide caption

Caption switch

Jimmy Square / Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heel reacts after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 on Saturday, advancing to the final game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Jimmy Square / Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 and the UNC beat Duke 81-77 Saturday to prepare the final for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Kansas vs Villanova

The Jayhawks, who entered Saturday’s match against Villanova as the top seed, avoided a repeat of their 2018 semi-final loss to Villanova. The team last won a national championship in 2008.

Kansas scorers David McCormack and Ochai Agbagi led the way in the absence of second-scorer Vilanova and powerful defender Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in the regional victory over Houston last week.

Ochai Agbaji of Kansas (30) celebrates with Jalen Wilson (10), Remy Martin (11) and KJ Adams Jr. (24) after defeating Villanova in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Final on Saturday in New Orleans.

David J. Philip/AFP


Hide caption

Caption switch

David J. Philip/AFP

Ochai Agbaji of Kansas (30) celebrates with Jalen Wilson (10), Remy Martin (11) and KJ Adams Jr. (24) after defeating Villanova in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Final on Saturday in New Orleans.

See also  Police: Jorge Masvidal fractured Colby Covington's teeth in alleged street attack, faces possible felony charges

David J. Philip/AFP

Duke Vs UNC

UNC star Caleb Love provided a key three pointer and three late free throws to inspire his team to victory.

Prior to the game, the two teams had played 257 times in their history, but had never faced an NCAA tournament before.

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyowski has been searching for redemption and a stylish conclusion to his legacy, even though his team’s season – and his own career – is now over.

This was announced by Krzyzewski, who is the most winning coach in the history of Men’s Division I basketball will retire at the end of the season.

27 years to date: O'Conn defeated Stanford in the 4th NCAA Women's Final

Odds are, your NCAA chip is already cracked, but that's half the fun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Guardians, Emmanuel Claas agrees to the extension

April 3, 2022 Teri Riley
4 min read

Jacob Degrom misses opening day

April 2, 2022 Teri Riley
4 min read

LIVE Women’s Final Four: UConn and South Carolina Reach Championship Match

April 2, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

She will face KS and UNC in the title match: NPR

April 3, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Target 2 Hosting, Get 1 Free Deal on Games

April 3, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

The mayor of a Ukrainian city said the bodies of civilians were “scattered”

April 3, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Marcelo Ebrat completes tour of India and the Middle East

April 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers