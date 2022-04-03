April 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

She made her way into TV history on "Seinfeld": NPR

Cassandra Kelley April 4, 2022 2 min read

Estelle Harris, who made her way into television history as the mother of short-tempered George Costanza on "Seinfeld" and voicing Mrs. Potato Head on the "Toy Story" series, has passed away. She was 93 years old.

Estelle Harris, who made her way into television history as the mother of short-tempered George Costanza on “Seinfeld” and voicing Mrs. Potato Head on the “Toy Story” series, has passed away. She was 93 years old.

Estelle Harris, who made television history as George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld” and provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93.

Her son confirmed her death in a statement to National Public Radio on Sunday.

“Her kindness, affection, sensitivity, sense of humor, sympathy and love were unparalleled, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her,” Glenn Harris said in the statement.

The actress died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, according to the statement.

Harris spent decades on stage and screen before making her “Seinfeld” appearance as Estelle Costanza, in partnership with Jerry Stiller Represented George Costanza’s parents on “A Show About Nothing”.

“She’s the mom everyone loves, even though she has neck pain,” Harris told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette in 1998.

After “Seinfeld” ended, she continued to voice Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and played the character Muriel on the Disney Channel sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

Harris was born in Manhattan to Jewish immigrant parents and raised in Pennsylvania, where her family ran a candy and soda shop, according to her agent.

She is survived by three children, three grandchildren and a grandson.

Material from The Associated Press is included in this report.

