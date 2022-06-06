Shay Mitchell shares the first photo of her second daughter with her boyfriend, Matty Babel

Shay MitchellIt became a little bigger family. On Sunday, June 5, Mitchell revealed the first picture of her second daughter, Roma, on Instagram. The day before, I confirmed it People She and her partner of five years, Babel diedThey welcomed their little one in late May. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old Atlas Noa.

Mitchell first announced that she is expecting her second child in February. The “pretty little liars” The actress shared the bittersweet Instagram story about the difficulties of balancing the joy of a new addition to her family with the grief she felt over the loss of her grandmother.

She commented on her message, saying, “Farewell to a loved one while at the same time enjoying the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.” “It’s also my most challenging season yet. I can’t help but think that this has been the universe’s plan all along, knowing that I would need another worldly pleasure to cushion the loss of one of the most important people in my life. However, this is proof that love And life and loss can deeply exist at the same time.”

The actress went on to share how comforting it was to know that her baby and her beloved grandmother share a cosmic relationship. “Gram, I miss you every day. Baby, we are so excited to meet you,” she wrote. “I breathe a sigh of relief because I know you two are already connected in this cosmic way.”

Mitchell has now revealed that Roma and her grandmother would share a more special connection through the baby’s name. “The loss of the most important person in my life in the same year that I welcomed my second daughter changed everything for me, but one thing remains constant in my soul – I am sure they spent time together and this brings me peace and joy. We are so glad you are here Roma , named after my best friend, my soul mate, “my character,” my grandmother Romaine.

Mitchell has always been candid about her parenting journey. The “You” star previously opened up about trying a file pregnancy loss In 2018 and deal with prenatal depression While Atlas was expecting. While sharing her struggle, Mitchell also shares the joy it brings to her as a mother.

“The truth is, I had no idea I was able to love anything like that before you arrived,” Shay wrote on Instagram After the birth of her first daughter. “You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the moment we met.”

Now that she and Babel have officially welcomed their second child into the world, Mitchell will undoubtedly be sharing more bondable mom moments in the future.