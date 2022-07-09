July 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour citing his ‘mental health’

Cassandra Kelley July 9, 2022

Shawn Mendes It was announced Friday evening that he had decided to postpone his world tour due to his “mental health”.

The “Señorita” singer said he’ll have to reschedule tours through Uncasville, Connecticut for at least July 29 because he’s at a “breaking point.”

“It breaks my heart” for delaying shows, he said in a social media post, but “I’ve been touring since I was 15, and to be honest, it was always hard to be on the road away from friends and family.”

He said after a few years away from a tour that he felt ready to get back on the road, but recently realized that it was “too early and unfortunately, the road tolls and pressure had hit me and I had reached the breaking point.”

He added that he decided to take some time “to heal and take care of myself and my son.” Mental health first and foremostAfter speaking with his team and health professionals.

Shawn Mendes poses as Sir Lucien Grange has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
And thousands of fans left messages of support in the comments, including “Honey, I’m Good” singer Andy Grammer, who wrote on his Instagram, “I love you man, proud of you for doing what you need.”

Grammer recently admitted in an interview that his mental health has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I slipped really hard and got into therapy, and that’s what got me going,” he told the Cincinnati Inquirer. “I wasn’t very positive. I broke down really hard.”

Shawn Mendes performs on stage during the 8th Annual Concert "We can survive" A concert hosted by Audacy at the Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for audio recordings)

Mendes, 23, has been vocal about his struggles before, telling fans on Twitter in April that when he “feels low” and worries about what people might think of his reality, “I either dress casually or hide.”

“He is 23 years old and always feels like he’s either flying or drowning,” he added.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform on stage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“The truth is that even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I haven’t failed,” but he reassured fans that he was “fine” and was only hoping his ideas would “resonate” with some people.

And during the holidays last year in late December, the singer posted a fan video on his Instagram, saying he was having “a tough time with social media right now” but thanked listeners for calling in with his new song “It’ll Be Alright,” which came out after His separation from fellow singer Camila Cabello.

He added, “I feel so proud of this song and am so grateful for connecting with it guys, and so thankful that people are being attacked by it and people are just enjoying it.”

Mendes’ “Wonder” tour began in Portland, Oregon on June 27 and was scheduled to run through October in the US and then globally over the next summer.

The first affected concert is the St. Paul, Minnesota Show on Saturday night.

