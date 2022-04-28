April 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Sharp pictures! The James Webb Space Telescope completes alignment in a huge landmark

Iris Pearce April 29, 2022 3 min read

NASA’s deep space vision is becoming clearer.

The James Webb Space Telescope She finished the alignment phase after demonstrating her ability to take “clear, well-focused images” using all four of her science instruments, the agency announce Wednesday (April 28).

