Shakira fans come to her defense amid fresh comparisons to J Lo Doc

Jennifer Lopez He wasn’t apparently happy to share the stage with him Shakira – And now, their fan bases are having a debate… who is the bigger star between the two?

The question was prompted by a statement on Twitter, which has since taken off and gone viral — with a large number of people tuning in to their own voices. Organo Gold stated that “Shakira has never been older than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira.”

Shakira has never been older than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira – Im the 🐐 (RandomRan__) 10 June 2022

The reason this is discussed is due to the new J Lo doc, ‘Halftime’, which premiered on Tribeca… where Jenny expresses serious sour grapes around her Super Bowl party.

According to reports, the BTS movie is documenting what happened on the Halftime Show of both Jennifer and Shakira Shared address in 2020 …Jane was quoted as saying, “That’s the worst idea in the world for two people to do a Super Bowl…the worst idea in the world.”

She has also been described as having had some turmoil with Shakira herself – who, during rehearsals, stressed the importance of incorporating her songs into the performance, as per NFL guidance… which Jennifer is said to say, “If it was going to be a double title, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should have done.”

Her manager, Benny Medina, got down to the movie’s main point – saying, “It was an insult to think you needed two Latinas to do the job that an artist has historically done.”

And that’s where Saturday’s caravan picks up… with plenty of people arguing that Shakira is actually the true universal icon that Jane and her team think she is — at least that’s what users of the bird app seem to suggest with some pretty fiery memes.

If you jump into the “J Lo” trend now… you’ll see people come out in full defense of Shakira, pointing to awards and record sales (worldwide) that Jen has excelled.

Shakira is a global sensation, J Lo is best known for her green dress in the United States https://t.co/ollv6HHS0F – Sanyoyo Hakusho (@cybxrart) June 11, 2022

Some even say that Jen is not famous here in the US for her music, but more than that…her beauty, body, and/or other VIPs. Which is… interesting.

Anyway, there’s a bit of a backlash to Jennifer’s brutal honesty about how she felt about pairing up with Shakira… Some see Jen coming off as a really, really bit of a diva (in a bad way). Meanwhile, others are giving props to Jen to keep it real.

Who is the biggest global star???