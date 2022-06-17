Severe weather created a travel nightmare at Boston Logan Airport

Passengers traveling to and from Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday spent a significant amount of time either waiting for planes to get a gate or waiting inside the terminal for their late flight. Waiting for their next flight gate to park. The FAA put Boston into a traffic management program for incoming flights and was delaying departures by more than an hour due to thunderstorms across parts of the Northeast. The latest FAA air traffic control delays, the bulletin also noted delta gate issues and surface congestion for delays. Flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed several inbound Delta flights that switched to Providence, Detroit, Baltimore and Norfolk, Virginia. WCVB has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment. In addition, flights to New York City-area airports were delayed between two and three hours due to weather conditions, and the batch of planes unable to leave due to weather conditions in other cities and the number of incoming flights created a parking lot for planes across the airport. FlightRadar24 showed that some planes that landed at the airport before 4pm were still waiting at the gates after 7pm, and some passengers on Delta flights said they had been told there was a security incident behind some of the delays, but Masport said that was not the case. “There is no security incident or evacuation in Boston Logan,” Masport said on social media. “The delay of the planes is due to weather conditions in other parts of the country,” he added.

