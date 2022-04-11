April 11, 2022

Seven-round NFL simulation project 2022

April 11, 2022
11:30 AM GMT

  Jordan ReedESPN

As we approach two weeks until the beginning of round 1 subordinate 2022 NFL Draft (April 28 on ESPN and ABC), teams put the finishing touches to their boards, using collector tape and data from the All-Star Game circuit, pooling and professional days to help a pile of prospects. Most professional days are done, but the USC’s wide receiver Drake Londonwho will be working on Friday, has a chance of holding his place in the top ten with a great workout.

This draft class is unlike any we’ve seen in recent memory, with a record eight teams with multiple picks in the first round, including the New York Giants and New York Jets, each with two teams in the top 10. With Saints-Eagles trading recently, there could be a lot of maneuvering in the first round, as franchisees try to trade to get their man.

Below is my prediction for how all seven rounds will play out later this month, as I projected all 262 picks, the most in the draft since 2003. I have writing on my picks in the first three rounds, then the matching names of the teams in the last four rounds. . I also picked my favorite potential team for rounds 4-7.

Let’s start with the Jacksonville Jaguars in pole position and keep moving forward until we finish with the San Francisco 49ers at #262. Compensatory picks are indicated with an asterisk.

round 1

