Serena Williams calls out the New York Times after paper mistakenly printed a picture of Venus

March 4, 2022

Teri Riley March 4, 2022 2 min read

The story was about how Serena Williams raised $111 million to fund a new venture, “Serena Ventures”. The incorrect image did not appear in the online version of the story.

“No matter how far we’ve come, we’re reminded that it’s not enough,” Williams said on Twitter on Wednesday. “That’s why I raised $111 million for Serenaventures. To support founders who have been overlooked by ingrained systems unaware of their biases. Because even I get overlooked.”

Williams ended her tweet by saying, “You can do better,nytimes.”

The Times responded on Twitter say“It was our fault.”

“This was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and they did not appear online,” the NYT Business Twitter account wrote. A correction will appear in Al-Ghad newspaper.

Williams’ tweet, which included a picture of the incorrect image, quickly racked up more than 3,000 retweets and more than 10,000 likes.

times mentioned That Serena Ventures will invest in founders with “diverse perspectives” and that the company led by Williams is “already an active angel investor with a portfolio of 60 companies that includes SendWave, MasterClass and Daily Harvest.”

There are countless examples of news outlets in recent years wrongly and embarrassingly mixing up African Americans.

A KTLA reporter apologized Samuel L. Jackson in 2014 After being interviewed, he mistakenly assumed that he was fellow actor Laurence Fishburne.

And in 2018, Fox News apologized after using an image of Patti LaBelle in honor of the late Aretha Franklin.

