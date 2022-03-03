Serena Williams calls out the New York Times after paper mistakenly printed a picture of Venus

The story was about how Serena Williams raised $111 million to fund a new venture, “Serena Ventures”. The incorrect image did not appear in the online version of the story.

“No matter how far we’ve come, we’re reminded that it’s not enough,” Williams said on Twitter on Wednesday. “That’s why I raised $111 million for Serenaventures. To support founders who have been overlooked by ingrained systems unaware of their biases. Because even I get overlooked.”

Williams ended her tweet by saying, “You can do better,nytimes.”

The Times responded on Twitter say “It was our fault.”