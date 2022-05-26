Senegal: A fire that killed 11 newborns in a Senegal hospital may have started due to a short circuit, says the minister

“When we heard about it, we called the department to find out what happened. We were told there was a short circuit in the department, and the nurses there intervened,” Saar guests told local radio station RFM.

He walked in Geneva, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Health Assembly conference. The ministry said he had cut short his trip and would return to Senegal immediately.

The country’s president, Macky Sall, said the fire took place at the Mamie Abdelaziz Si ​​Dabach Hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tifuan.

“I have just learned, with pain and fear, the death of 11 newborns,” he asked She said In a tweet on Thursday. “I express my deepest sympathy to their mothers and families,” he added.

CNN has contacted the hospital, but has yet to hear back. Sall, in a statement issued by the presidency, declared three days of national mourning starting Thursday, and flags will be raised at half-mast during this period. Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdallah Dieum told reporters during a visit to the hospital on Wednesday night that the president had also launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. “Furthermore, he (Sal) requested that we review all equipment and infrastructure for newborns who need assistance with machines to take care of them,” said Doumi. “We will do it here in Tifuan and in all the hospitals in Senegal where there is a service for newborns,” he added. Senegal’s Minister of Regional Planning and Local Government, Cheikh Bamba Diaye, called the fatal incident “horrific and unacceptable” while urging an investigation into the country’s health systems. “I am appalled by the horrific and unacceptable death of 11 newborns at Tivuan. The recurrence of tragedies in our hospitals reminds us of the obligation to conduct a comprehensive review of service quality in our hospitals. My deepest condolences to the families,” he said. She said In a Twitter post. Senegal has a good reputation for healthcare in West Africa and its response to Covid-19 have praised by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others. However, the country has been rocked by recent healthcare scandals including a previous fire in a neonatal unit at a hospital in Linguere, northern Senegal where four children Die. Three midwives also caused outrage in the country earlier this month after they were accused of refusing to perform a caesarean section on a pregnant woman. woman It said He died later.

