Selena Gomez ignores body critics who commented on her size declaring ‘I’m perfect the way I am’

Selena Gomez had a fast food feast and doesn’t care what body shame says about it.

The 29-year-old star took to social media this week with a strong message about her looks, declaring, “B***h, I’m perfect the way I am.”

She also said on TikTok that she doesn’t care [her] Weight” because no matter what she looks like, someone will have something negative to say about her.

“So I try to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the actress said in a selfie video.

Adding, “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people don’t care about it anyway.” You’re too small, ‘You’re too big,’ it just doesn’t fit. ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ ‘

The brunette beauty refuses to let any of the negativity get to her and ends the video with: ‘B***h, I’m perfect the way I am. The moral of the story? Goodbye.’

Like most female celebrities, Selena’s size and figure have been commented on for years.

Last year, The Only Murders in the Building revealed to Vogue that due to a lupus diagnosis, “I fluctuate a lot with my weight.”

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it even depends on the month, to be honest,” she explained. As for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for it. In fact, this is just my truth. I flip. It depends on what’s going on in my life.

In a 2018 social media post, Selena called out the ‘beauty legend’ after some unappealing paparazzi coverage.

She wrote at the time: “I choose to take care of myself because I want to, not prove anything to anyone.”

selena Since then, she has shifted the focus away from comments about her looks and more to maintaining her mental health.

During an interview with good morning americaThe actress admitted that she hasn’t been online in over four years even though she is now using social media to reach anyone with their own suffering.

“I haven’t used the internet in four and a half years,” Selena revealed. You have completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present. I communicate more with people. It makes me feel normal.

The former Disney star revealed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2020 and explained that understanding her mental health is the ‘most important thing in the world’ to her.

The singer has turned to her mother, Mandy Tevey, 45, to help create a safe space on the Internet.

The mother of two said she has gone through her own experiences and has “ADHD with trauma, a lot of trauma to deal with.”

Co-founder Daniela Pearson, 26, said she has OCD and described the new mental health site as a resource for “anyone who has feelings, and wants to feel understood, loved and cared for.”

Wondermind provides free content backed by my mental health experts, and the Good for You singer says it’s something she would have used if it had been available.

On those days when I don’t want to get out of bed, if I have something like Wondermind, even if it takes me a minute to get to it, it’s just there. And there’s something really comforting about that.”

The 29-year-old has been acting since she was very young, and came into the spotlight in 2007 when she starred in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, she has continued to make a name for herself in the music, television and film industries with around 309 million followers on social media.

She hopes to use her role as an influencer forever. If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s just because of the way I care about people.