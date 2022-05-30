Select Cubs Matt Swarmer, Put Jonathan Villar in El

May 30: The Cubs announced Swarmer’s move as part of a broader series of transactions, with several reporters relaying the list, Including Mark Gonzalez. To make way for Swarmer’s 40-man roster, Ethan Roberts Converted to IL for 60 days. To make room in the active menu, Jonathan Villar He was placed on IL for 10 days after sustaining an injury to the mouth during exercise. Megan Montemoro from the Chicago Tribune It provides additional context, as he says Villar had an exercise band back in his mouth, and suffered an injury that required major dental work.

In addition to, Anderson Espinosa The 27th man was called up for a double head today. Nelson Velasquezwhose recall was reported yesterday, has also been added.

As for Roberts, he was put on IL 2 May with a shoulder infection and won’t be eligible to return until early July. Although there is no timetable for his return, it appears the club does not expect to return before then, based on today’s deal.

May 29: The Cubs will choose to hold the right bowler Matt Swarmerfor every Megan Montemoro from the Chicago Tribune. He will start the first game of tomorrow’s double match against the Brewers, in his first league appearance. Swarmer is not on the 40-player squad roster, which means that a corresponding move will be required at some point between now and the start of the game.

It was reported earlier today that beer will be promoted Ethan Small To make his major league debut in the same game, making it a battle for newcomers at Memorial Day tilt tomorrow afternoon. For those who love reality, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers The Relays say this will be the first time the Brewers have participated in a game with two debutants, while Cubs have not done so since 1944.

Swamer, 28, was a 19th-round pick for the Cubs in the 2016 draft. Since then, he has quietly crept into the majors without attracting much interest from potential evaluators. He has never appeared on Baseball America’s list of Chicago’s Best Growers, nor on the FanGraphs list, although he earned a brief honorable mention on the FanGraphs list. Going into 2019. A little over a year ago, Eric Longenhagen from FanGraphs Focus on his radar On Swarmer, complementing the movement of his slider.

Last year, between Double-A and Triple-A, Swarmer made 20 starts and four reliefs, recording 112 2/3 innings with a 4.79 ERA, 25.4% strike rate, and 7.6% walk rate. He appears to have taken a step forward this year, starting five starts and four reliefs, throwing 39 runs with a 2.08 ERA. He’s got a 27.3% strike rate but also has 9.1% more walking rate. A .213 BABIP and 82.8% strand rate definitely help deflate this age somewhat, although there’s a lot to like about its results with that.

Cubs rotation currently consists of Marcus StrowmanAnd the Drew SmileyAnd the Justin SteelAnd the Kyle Hendricks And the Keegan Thompson. But thanks to two heads tomorrow and one on Saturday, they are currently playing 11 games in 9 days. Swarmer will likely continue to work at least a few steps to help the club get through this stressful stretch. They then have two days off the following week, allowing them to return to the five-man rotation, although health and performance issues can always change plans quickly.