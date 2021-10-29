Sedition to treason in India for celebrating defeat to Pakistan

The The historic feud between India and Pakistan has been taken to a new level with some Indians, mostly Muslims, being arrested and charged with serious treason for celebrating India’s defeat in the World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan.. “Those who celebrate Pakistan’s victory will be charged with treason,” the office of Yogi Adityanath, the head of Uttar Pradesh’s northern state government, said on Twitter on Thursday. Adityanath broke the news with an article in a local newspaper about several arrests for promoting cyber terrorism and religious hatred in Uttar Pradesh.

Between whatSix Muslims arrested, three of whom are from Kashmir, are the only Muslim-majority Indian territory and India and Pakistan have been fighting since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947., For which they have waged many wars and other minor conflicts. Prisoners celebrate Pakistan’s unexpected victory in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Most of the arrests took place in Uttar Pradesh, however the West Rajasthan Police confirmed the arrest of a Muslim teacher in his WhatsApp status, briefly in Hindi and English as “We won”.

According to They collect local media, the editor lost his job after the screenshot with the news went viral. However, the woman promised that everything was a joke among her family members, That the teams were distributed. “I never wanted to say that I support Pakistan over India (…) I immediately removed the government realizing it was wrong. I am Indian, I love India as much as you do. I apologize,” he said. A video message.

Some Kashmiri students in the northern state of Punjab also said the attacks by Hindu extremists were carried out without any celebrations. Political tensions between the two countries after the cricket match are not new. On this occasion, Mohammad Shami, the only Muslim player of the Indian team who was accused on social media of facilitating Pakistan’s victory and being a traitor, was also sought as the victim. The cricket world was in favor of him. “We support him. He is a champion, wearing an Indian hat. India is in his heart more than any other gang. We are with you Shami,” former player Virender Sehwag tweeted.

In Controversial part of Kashmir, where there is a strong sense of independence, enjoyed Pakistan’s victory on Sunday with great enthusiasm, with large groups taking to the streets to celebrate Effect with fireworks explosion. In the face of this, the Kashmir Police has registered several complaints against strangers in two medical schools under the Strict Anti-Terrorism Act, following the viralization of pro-Pakistan propaganda videos.