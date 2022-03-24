Secret, Chinese FM India has arrived amidst new frictions

This content was released on March 24, 2022 – 17:03

New Delhi, March 24 (EFE) .- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi from Kabul this Thursday with no details, and this comes after India’s claim to statements issued by the Chinese. Representative.

According to Indian news agencies ANI and the Press Trust of India (PTI), Wang Yi’s plane landed in New Delhi on Thursday night, although the Indian government has not yet released the agenda for his visit or confirmed his arrival.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Wang will meet Jaisankar and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval this Friday, ANI said.

The Chinese minister’s unannounced visit came to Afghanistan to meet with the Taliban government and Pakistan and attend a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where he promised to share the aspirations of Islamists. World in Indian Kashmir, dissatisfaction with New Delhi.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Baxi today responded to the Chinese Foreign Minister’s remarks by pointing out that the Kashmir issue, a long-standing dispute between India and Pakistan, is a purely internal affair. Other countries, including India and China, have no ‘locus standi’ (right to listen). “

This is the first high-level visit in June 2020 after a series of tensions and clashes between his forces on the western Himalayan border.

In the Calvan Valley, west of Pangong Lake, relations between the two countries began to deteriorate after the worst border conflict in 45 years, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and 76 wounded.

Both forces sent troops to the LAC by sending troops into the conflict, which has since exacerbated military tensions in the region. New Delhi and Beijing sought to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

The two nuclear powers maintain a historical controversy in many parts of the Himalayas. Beijing claims control of Arunachal Pradesh, which is controlled by New Delhi, which claims to be governed by Aksai Chin’s neighbor.

During his visit to Kabul, Wang Yi revealed to the Taliban the intention of the Xi Jinping government to resume its investments in Afghanistan and other measures to retire the Islamist-isolated government. EFE

