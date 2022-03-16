Season 2 of Strange New Worlds, played by Paul Wesley – TrekMovie.com

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds It arrives in May, but production has already begun for season two. Today, Paramount+ made a huge announcement of a special character.

Kirk On Strange new worlds

The Vampire Diaries Superstar Paul Wesley joins the cast of Paramount + Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Wesley will play James T. Kirk, a character who was first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series Photographed by William Shatner. There are currently no details on whether Wesley will be a series regular, or will have a guest or recurring role in Season 2.

Paramount also released the first photo of Wesley as Kirk.

In a statement, Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and Executive Producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said of the casting:

Paul is an accomplished actor, amazing presence and major welcome additions to the show. Like all of us, he’s a lifelong Star Trek fan and we’re excited about his interpretation of this iconic role.

Update: Wesley’s statement

Paul Wesley followed up the news with a comment on Twitter saying he was “deeply humbled” to have the “honour to play the unique James T Kirk”, something he hasn’t been a fan of since he was a child. He also shared a recent photo of himself with William Shatner.

His Twitter thread goes on to conclude:

I can’t wait to see Captain Kirk on your screens.

I am very humbled and still a bit surprised that I was given the honor to play the unique James T. Kirk. Since I was a kid, I’ve been in awe of the fictional world that Gene Roddenberry has created.

I recently took a flight to Los Angeles to find out that the man in pic.twitter.com/U8GVD4ZemP – Paul Wesley March 15, 2022

Update 2: Shatner replies

William Shatner responded to Paul Wesley on Twitter, offering his congratulations. He also said, “Keep my ship and crew safe, Captain!”

Thanks my friend, it’s a great honor! I will do my best! https://t.co/Wa63gvjjnP – Paul Wesley March 16, 2022

Captain Kirk?

In addition to Wesley’s comment, the image (above) released by Paramount+ also shows the actor as Kirk in Starfleet uniform with the rank of captain in the wheelchair. The first season of Strange new worlds Designated in 2259. Kirk took command of the USS Enterprise at the age of 32 in 2265, succeeding Captain Christopher Pike. Prior to serving as Enterprise Kirk aboard the USS Republic as a banner, USS Farragut was a lieutenant, and as an instructor at Starfleet Academy. If the second season of Strange new worlds Only a year ahead until 2260, it would be too early for Kirk to become captain, and certainly too soon for him to serve aboard the USS Enterprise. Sticking to the law, Captain Wesley Kirk could appear if the show’s setting jumped forward, in a flash forward into the future, or even through time travel.

Already seen while filming in Toronto

Production began in Toronto on the second season of Episode 10 of Strange new worldsWesley has already been spotted on the set. Toronto Filming posted on Twitter a photo of the actor on Monday, along with co-star Christina Chung (La’an Noonien-Singh). If you look closely, they each wear a different insignia, which indicates that Wesley’s Kirk is for a different ship, as was the tradition in the TOS era.

TikToker savvvyyyd Got some shots of the pair and even got a selfie with Wesley.

Wesley in The Vampire Diaries

Wesley is best known for his leading role in The Vampire Diaries, which was the most-watched CW series for 8 seasons, where he also served as a director and producer. In the clip below, you can see Wesley in directing and acting The Vampire Diaries.

Strange new worlds Season 1 is coming in May

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Debuting on May 5th, it airs exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, Australia and the Nordic countries. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi and air on Crave in Canada, with additional international availability to be announced at a later time.

You can watch the trailer below.

[International fans can watch at startrek.com]

