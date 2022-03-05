March 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Seahawks reject mega-commercial offer for leaders Russell Wilson

Indianapolis – Any team looking to do a business deal with Russell Wilson will have a high standard to be exceeded.

The Seahawks’ family declined a multiple-choice offer in the first round of leaders, according to multiple reports. The trade show supports what the two teams said earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine: The Seahawks will be taking phone calls on all players, but are not looking to move on from Wilson, while the leaders plan to be aggressive in going after the veteran quarterback.

“I don’t think you’re going to see many quarterbacks in that move despite all the talk,” an NFL executive told The Post.

Wilson’s commercial availability has been a topic for 14 months, but Washington’s bid is the first to be reported. Wilson has a no-trade clause, and even if the teams agree to a fair compensation, it is unknown whether he will give it up to go to the Leaders, who could become the favorites in the NFC East with the nine-time Pro quarterback the caliber of the bowler.

Wilson’s agent said he would be willing to trade with cowboys, saints, bears and invaders.

Washington has a talented roster—perhaps more than the seemingly lackluster Seahawks—but the organization has been surrounded by controversy for most of owner Daniel Snyder’s two-decade tenure and is being investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct. Wilson is a former NFL Man of the Year winner and is close to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Taylor Heineke was 7-8 early in last season for Washington, when the initial plan to go with Ryan Fitzpatrick backfired when the veteran suffered a season-ending injury in the first week.

“This year we’re taking very proactive action, and we’re looking, and we’re researching,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “We try to really cover every base. Every time you hear something, you check it. We have to do our due diligence.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he hasn’t heard from any of his peers about a deal for MVP Aaron Rodgers, which may be about to change unless Washington sees Wilson likely available.

